A Ghanaian journalist, Manuel Koranteng has graduated from one of the reputable schools in the UK

Manuel was awarded a master's degree in Journalism and Media Studies by the University of Sussex

The young journalist spoke to YEN.com.gh and shared some nuggets of wisdom with the youth

Emmanuel Kojo Koranteng, a young Ghanaian journalist with the JoyNews channel, has graduated from a top university in the UK.

Manuel, as he is affectionately called by his social milieus, was awarded a master's degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Sussex, one of the prestigious institutions of high learning in the UK.

Manuel Koranteng and his grandmother posed for the cameras at his graduation ceremony Photo credit: Manuel Koranteng

In a video of the graduation ceremony sighted by YEN.com.gh, Manuel Koranteng was captured walking the dais with his grandmother as his name was mentioned to appear before the faculty for his degree, amid cheers from his fellow graduates.

Celebrating his success on Facebook, Manuel Koranteeng shared an inspiring story, chronicling the genesis of his current status in life.

In the said post, Manuel attributed his success to his grandmother, who played a pivotal role in shaping his life, right from infancy to his current age.

He said his grandmother took care of him after his teenage parents left him to pursue their dreams.

"I effectively became my granny’s last born, and boy did she move heaven and earth to make sure I survived that chaotic start to life! " he said

"I don’t say this with pain. I say it with gratitude to God for keeping things running smoothly and in honour of my granny for being my mother and father and everything in between. I know I won’t be here if not for her single decision to take me in," he added.

Aside from his grandmother, Manuel also expressed his gratitude to some individuals who have supported his journey thus far.

"Whenever my granny’s strength was not enough, and I couldn’t do it by myself, God brought you to fix things. You didn’t have to but you did. God bless you Nana Aba Appiah Amfo Emefa Apawu Araba Koomson James Barnor Stephen Antah Ken Ansah and everyone who has been a part of this project called Emmanuel Kojo Koranteng," he stated.

Overcoming the challenge

Speaking to YEN.com.gh on his experience schooling in the UK, Manuel Koranteng described it as satisfying and challenging.

He explained that combining academic work and his job as an international journalist was daunting.

"Completing this master's programme in the UK is just as satisfying as it was challenging. I had to combine my academic responsibilities with professional duties while trying to not get burnt out in the process. Sometimes it didn’t work, and not having any family in the UK made it even more difficult," he said.

Out of this experience, Manuel added that he had set up a non-profit organization, called MentaPulse Africa to advocate for employees' mental well-being.

He further advised young people like himself to rise above any challenge life may throw at them and commit themselves to personal development.

"As young people, we must refuse to be defined by our own circumstances. We have the ability to do anything we set our minds to. The only thing to remember is that nothing great happens by accident," he told YEN.com.gh

