Elon Musk's Tesla has unveiled a new Roadster capable of briefly lifting itself into the air using advanced thrusters

Reservation deposits for the electric sports car range from approximately GH¢583,000 to GH¢2.92 million

The new Tesla Roadster features three versions, with production expected to begin in 2028

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American billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled a futuristic Tesla Roadster, popularly described as a 'flying car', attracting global attention with its extraordinary capabilities.

Inside Elon Musk's new Tesla 'flying car': Prices, incredible features and release plans. Image credit: Pubity

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The vehicle was showcased on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at SpaceX's testing facility in McGregor, Texas, United States.

During the demonstration, the electric sports car drove upside down on a curved ramp before performing aerial movements with the assistance of specially designed thrusters.

The vehicle also briefly lifted itself over several Tesla vehicles, demonstrating technology developed through collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX engineers.

Prices of Tesla's flying car in Ghana cedis

Tesla has introduced three versions of the Roadster, although their final selling prices have not been officially announced.

However, customers can reserve selected models by making substantial deposits.

Using an exchange rate of approximately GH¢11.67 to $1 as of October 16, 2026, the reservation amounts are converted below.

Tesla Roadster model Deposit in dollars Equivalent in Ghana cedis Performance $50,000 GH¢583,355 Thrust $250,000 GH¢2,916,775 Rocket Invitation only Not disclosed

Customers reserving the Performance model must initially pay $5,000, equivalent to approximately GH¢58,336, before paying the remaining $45,000 within ten days.

The amounts represent reservation deposits rather than the vehicles' full purchase prices.

Tesla previously suggested a starting price of $200,000, approximately GH¢2.33 million, for an earlier Roadster design. However, the price of the newly unveiled model remains unconfirmed.

Unique features and release date

The Performance version accommodates two passengers and features advanced aerodynamics alongside a suction system designed to improve road grip.

The Thrust model also accommodates two occupants but introduces rear-mounted thrusters for exceptionally rapid acceleration.

Meanwhile, the Rocket version features ten thrusters capable of briefly lifting the vehicle into the air and performing aerial movements.

Tesla claims the Roadster can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in under one second, depending on the configuration.

The company also projects a top speed exceeding 230 miles per hour, equivalent to approximately 370 kilometres per hour, and a driving range of over 480 kilometres.

Check out the X post below:

However, its demonstrated flying capability involves brief airborne movements rather than sustained flight like an aircraft.

Musk has announced plans to begin production in 2028, although an official delivery date has not been confirmed.

Elon Musk soon to become a trillionaire

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Elon Musk, the world's richest man, was nearly halfway to becoming the planet's first trillionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

He became the first person to achieve a net worth of $500 billion, briefly, as the shares in his electric vehicle firm rebounded from his clumsy stint in politics, amid other gains.

The 54-year-old's net worth reached a massive $500.1 billion recently before dipping back to $499.1 billion, according to the publication's real-time tracking of billionaires.

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Source: YEN.com.gh