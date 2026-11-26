The United States government extended a three-year work visa under the TN route to citizens of two specific countries

The TN visa category covers a defined list of professional occupations and comes with notable advantages over other US work permits

Many Ghanaians eyeing opportunities in the US are asking what this development means for their own immigration prospects

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The United States government has formally extended three-year work visa eligibility to citizens of Mexico and Canada under the Trade NAFTA (TN) visa programme, a development that has renewed conversations about professional migration pathways to America.

The TN visa was established under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

US Government offers a 3-year work visa to citizens of two countries under its TN route. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

It allows qualified professionals from Canada and Mexico to work legally in the United States in a range of designated fields, including engineering, accountancy, law, medicine, and scientific research, among others.

What the TN visa offers applicants

Unlike many US work visa categories, the TN route does not require employer sponsorship in the traditional sense.

Canadian citizens can present themselves directly at a port of entry with the relevant documentation, while Mexican nationals must apply for the visa stamp at a US consulate before travelling.

Successful applicants receive a three-year authorisation period, which can be renewed indefinitely, making it a particularly attractive option for professionals seeking long-term placements in the United States.

The application process is also considered more straightforward compared to routes such as the H-1B, which is subject to an annual lottery.

TN visa holders may bring their immediate family members to the United States under the TD visa category, though dependants are not permitted to work during their stay.

What this means for Ghanaians

For Ghanaian professionals, the TN visa route is not directly accessible, as eligibility is strictly limited to citizens of Canada and Mexico by treaty.

However, the development is relevant for Ghanaians who hold Canadian or Mexican citizenship or permanent residency, as they may qualify depending on their specific immigration status.

More broadly, the announcement has prompted Ghanaians pursuing US opportunities to look more closely at alternative legal pathways, including the H-1B, O-1, and EB series of employment-based immigrant visas.

Organisations such as the US Embassy in Accra regularly publish guidance on available visa categories for Ghanaian applicants.

Professionals in fields such as engineering, information technology, and healthcare, which are well represented in the Ghanaian diaspora, are encouraged to consult a licensed immigration attorney to explore the most suitable options for their qualifications and circumstances.

US introduces new rules for foreign workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the United States government announced stricter measures targeting one category of foreign workers who hoped to extend their time in the country.

The new policy affected several visa categories, carrying significant implications for Ghanaians who were working or planning to work in the US.

Immigration experts warned that the changes could make it considerably harder for skilled foreign nationals to maintain lawful status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh