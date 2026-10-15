Zimbabwe's Cabinet approved a 600-megawatt floating solar power project on Lake Kariba worth $650 million

The announcement brought renewed attention to the Gwanda Solar Project linked to the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo

Chivayo's company received a $5 million advance in 2016 for the 100-megawatt project, which faced prolonged delays and legal disputes

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Zimbabwe's Cabinet has approved a $650 million floating solar power project on Lake Kariba, reigniting scrutiny over the long-stalled Gwanda Solar Project that was linked to the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Zimbabwe's $650m Lake Kariba solar deal revives questions about Wicknell Chivayo's Gwanda project. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Business Insider Africa

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According to Business Insider Africa, Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Dr Anxious Masuka unveiled the 600-megawatt initiative during a post-Cabinet briefing, explaining that the government was facilitating private sector investment following a presidential directive.

The floating solar plant is designed to work alongside electricity generated by the Kariba Dam, which has struggled with declining water levels in recent years.

By harnessing sunlight to generate power during daylight hours, the project aims to reduce the demand on water reserves used for hydropower and bring greater stability to Zimbabwe's national electricity grid.

Gwanda Solar project under the spotlight

The approval of the Kariba development has drawn fresh attention to the Gwanda Solar Project, a 100-megawatt scheme awarded in 2015 to Intratrek Zimbabwe, a company founded by Wicknell Chivayo.

Originally valued at roughly $172.8 million, the project was meant to bolster the country's electricity supply.

In April 2016, the Zimbabwe Power Company advanced approximately $5 million to Intratrek. What followed were years of delays, legal disputes and mounting questions about the use of public funds.

The project's engineering, procurement and construction cost was subsequently revised downward from around $172 million to $132 million, though the initial advance payment has remained a central point of controversy.

Chivayo, who rose to prominence in Zimbabwe's business and political circles, died on September 30, 2026, when a helicopter crash claimed his life alongside his wife and other passengers.

His death has added a layer of uncertainty to unresolved questions about his business ventures, particularly the Gwanda development.

Reports published in September suggested the project may yet be salvaged, indicating that Intratrek had received a notice to proceed under revised terms, with a 24-month window given to complete the plant.

Zimbabwe's renewable energy ambitions

The newly approved Lake Kariba initiative marks a significant step in Zimbabwe's broader push to expand renewable energy capacity.

However, the Cabinet's approval is only the beginning of a complex process. Securing financing, completing technical preparations and hitting construction milestones will all be critical to whether the project delivers on its promise.

For ordinary Zimbabweans, the central question remains whether these ambitious energy plans will translate into reliable electricity for homes and businesses, or whether they will follow the troubled path of earlier projects that promised much but delivered little.

List of businesses linked to Chivayo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the businesses linked to late Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, whose reported interests spanned energy, telecommunications and other sectors.

His company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, secured a contract for a major solar power project in Gwanda, but years of delays and legal proceedings drew scrutiny. The full extent of Chivayo’s business holdings remains unclear, leaving questions about his corporate legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh