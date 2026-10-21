The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that nationals from four countries currently hold Temporary Protected Status in the US

TPS shields eligible nationals from deportation and grants them the legal right to work in the United States

The four countries include El Salvador, Lebanon, Sudan, and Ukraine, each with different eligibility requirements and coverage periods

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that nationals from four countries currently hold Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States, protecting them from deportation and permitting them to work legally in the country.

US grants temporary deportation protection to citizens of four countries. Photo credit: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

TPS is a humanitarian designation the US government extends to citizens of nations facing active conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary circumstances that make it dangerous for nationals to return home.

The four countries with active TPS coverage

El Salvador is among the designated nations. Salvadoran TPS holders retain their protection and work authorisation through 9 September 2026, while awaiting further official guidance. Re-registration ran from 17 January 2025 to 18 March 2025. To qualify, Salvadorans must have lived continuously in the US since 13 February 2001 and been physically present since 9 March 2001. USCIS indicated that an announcement on El Salvador's designation would come "at the appropriate time."

Lebanon received an automatic six-month extension in 2026, covering nationals from 28 May 2026 through 27 November 2026. Those who registered between 27 November 2024 and 27 May 2026 are included under this extension. Eligibility requires continuous residence in the US since 16 October 2024 and continuous physical presence from 27 November 2024.

Sudanese nationals holding TPS retain their protection and work authorisation through 19 October 2026, under an extension announced in a Federal Register notice dated 17 January 2025. Eligible individuals must have resided continuously in the US since 16 August 2023 and been physically present from 20 October 2023. Sudan's current TPS designation took effect on 20 October 2023, having first been designated on 19 April 2022.

Ukraine rounds out the four designated countries. USCIS lists Ukrainian nationals among those currently benefiting from TPS protection, a status that reflects the ongoing armed conflict in the country.

What TPS holders should do next

USCIS advised all current TPS holders to closely monitor official communications for updates specific to their country's designation, particularly where formal government announcements remain pending.

The guidance applies both to individuals already holding TPS and to those assessing their eligibility for the first time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh