USCIS has told one category of Green Card holders they cannot renew their cards the way most permanent residents do

Conditional permanent residents face a strict 90-day deadline before their card expires to file the correct petition

Missing the filing window could cost conditional residents their permanent resident status in the United States

A little-known rule is catching some US Green Card holders off guard, and immigration authorities are warning that ignoring it could mean losing the right to live in the country permanently.

US blocks 1 category from renewing green card

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The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified that conditional permanent residents are not permitted to renew their two-year Green Cards through the standard renewal process available to most permanent residents. Instead, they must go through an entirely different procedure to protect their status.

What conditional permanent residents must do

Instead of renewing, conditional permanent residents must file a petition asking USCIS to remove the conditions attached to their residency. The critical detail is timing: submit the petition no later than 90 days before the Green Card's expiry date. USCIS provides a Filing Calculator on its official website to help applicants work out their exact deadline. Failing to file within this window puts a person's permanent resident status at serious risk.

The form a conditional resident must file depends on how they originally obtained their Green Card. Those who entered through a family-based route must submit Form I-751, the Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence. Conditional residents who came through an investor or entrepreneur pathway are required to file Form I-829, the Petition by Entrepreneur to Remove Conditions. The two pathways are distinct, and filing the wrong form could complicate a person's case.

Green card rules every permanent resident should know

Beyond the specific obligations of conditional residents, USCIS also reminds all permanent residents aged 18 and above that they are legally required to carry a valid Green Card with them at all times. The card serves as official proof that the holder is authorised to live and work in the United States.

The USCIS guidance on this matter was last reviewed and updated on 10 November 2024, and it applies to all conditional permanent residents currently residing in the country.

US ends expedited visa appointments, lists affected countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had halted its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme.

The scheme, which ends on December 31, provided eligible visa applicants with the option to pay for a priority interview slot ahead of those in the standard queue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh