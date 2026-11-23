The US Department of Labour announced a proposed rule on November 16, 2026, targeting the PERM programme used by employers to sponsor foreign nationals for green cards

The proposal removes a long-standing exemption that allowed physical therapists, nurses, and workers with exceptional abilities to bypass the standard labour market test

Employers would face stricter recruitment requirements, including a 90-day advertising period and a ban on job descriptions tailored to favour foreign applicants over Americans

The United States Department of Labour put forward a significant policy change on 16 November 2026, proposing to eliminate a decades-old exemption that allowed certain foreign workers to sidestep the standard labour market test when seeking permanent residency through employer sponsorship.

US To Remove Fast-track Green Card Pathway For 3 Categories of Foreigners

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The proposed change centres on the PERM programme, the primary channel through which employers obtain permanent labour certification before sponsoring a foreign national for a green card.

US Green Card: 3 categories of foreigners affected

Under the proposal, three groups of workers that previously benefited from an administrative shortcut would no longer be exempt from the full recruitment process. These are physical therapists, nurses, and workers with exceptional abilities in the sciences or arts.

Employers recruiting for these roles would now be required to demonstrate genuine efforts to hire qualified American workers before turning to foreign candidates.

Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling framed the proposal as a long-overdue correction, stating that existing rules had for too long allowed companies to bypass American workers in favour of foreign hires.

What the New PERM Rules Would Require

The proposed reforms go beyond simply removing the exemption. Print-based job advertisements would be replaced entirely by digital recruitment methods, encompassing employer websites, job boards, social media platforms, job fairs, and campus recruitment drives.

Employers would be required to advertise vacancies for a minimum of 90 calendar days and submit evidence that their efforts to hire American workers were genuine rather than perfunctory.

Crafting job descriptions in ways that effectively screen out domestic applicants in favour of foreign ones would be explicitly prohibited.

The proposal also introduces protections for recently displaced American workers. Employers who have conducted layoffs within the past two years would be barred from applying for permanent labour certification for the same or comparable roles. Workers who were laid off would continue to receive active consideration throughout both the labour certification and immigrant petition stages.

The Department of Labor described the proposal as the most comprehensive overhaul of the PERM programme in nearly two decades. Members of the public have 60 days from the rule's publication in the Federal Register to submit comments.

US' limit for citizenship applicants to retake test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had published guidance on what happens when a naturalisation applicant fails the English or civics test,

USCIS confirmed that applicants who fail one section at their first interview are scheduled for a retest within a strict timeframe.

The agency also clarified several related rules, including requirements around original documents and official study materials for the civics test.

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Source: YEN.com.gh