- Stonebwoy has set another record for Ghana and Africa by receiving another Billboard plaque

- He is currently the first Ghanaian Dancehall artiste to receive a Billboard plaque for the second time

-This second billboard plaque was given to Stonebwoy for his features on Collie Buddz’s 'Hybrid' Album

Ghanaian Dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, was featured by Collie Buddz on his 'Hybrid' Album

The 'Hybrid' Album was ranked #1 on the Billboard World REGGAE ALBUMS and as such, Stonebwoy was given a plaque from Billboard headquarters for being part of the project.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy could not hide his excitement as he shared photos of both Billboard plaques.

"No:1 is here...Once upon a time #BillBoard Reggae/Dancehall Chart NO:1 And NO:2 Had The Livingstone On It!! #BOSSitUP #BhimBOSS #bhimnationglobal. Remember these translate into the bag," the 'Ololo' hitmaker posted on his official Twitter account.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy, was featured by Sizzla Kalonji on his 'Shoot Yuh' song which is one of the hit songs on the 'Welcome to Judgement Yard' album.

The 'Shoot Yuh' song was ranked number 2 on the Billboard World REGGAE ALBUMS and as such, Stonebwoy was given a plaque from Billboard headquarters for being part of the project.

In a video posted by the 'Ololo' hitmaker on his Instagram account and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy could not hide his excitement as he displayed the plaque and dedicated it to Ghana, Jamaica and Africa.

“The Works Will Reflect Your Worth! League Of Legends!! LOL Sizzla Kalonji ft Stonebwoy – #ShootYuh”, Stonebwoy posted on Instagram.

