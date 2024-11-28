Presidential candidates and representatives have signed a peace pact ahead of the 2024 general election

The signing of the peace pact took place at the Kempinski Hotel to sign a peace pact on November 28

The National Peace Council and the Institute of Democratic Governance are administering the pact

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP), and John Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, headlined the signing of a peace pact ahead of the elections.

Before the signing, Mahama assured that his party was committed to maintaining peace, calling it the foundation on which democracy is built.

“We in the NDC remain eternally committed to the building of a prosperous country in which the aspirations of all people can be met.”

Bawumia also stressed the importance of ensuring the elections were held without violence.

He expressed hope that all Ghanaians would follow in the stead of the peace pact.

"I am certain of two outcomes: Ghana will win, and peace will win... Ghana is a shining example of a resilient democracy,"

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, pledged to oversee professional policing of the polls.

“We want to assure the generality of Ghanaians that they should relax," the IGP urged.

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu, former ECOWAS President Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and other presidential aspirants were also present at the event.

Earlier hesitation from NDC over peace pact

The NDC earlier suggested that it did not plan to sign any peace declaration before the elections.

NDC chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia argued that such agreements have not yielded results in the past because the government has not done enough to deter violence.

Mahama later shied away from fully backing his party chairman's desire to boycott any pre-election peace agreement.

