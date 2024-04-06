Almost 60% Of Voters Are In Favour Of “Anti-LGBTQ Bill” According To New Survey

Fifty-nine percent of Ghanaian voters are in favour of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, according to a Global Info Analytics survey

According to a Global Info Analytics survey, fifty-nine percent of Ghanaian voters favour the “anti-lgbtq” bill passed by Parliament.

Fifty percent of voters sampled by the survey said that President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to assent to the “anti-lgbtq” bill, full name Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, will not change their voting decision in the December 7 polls.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill was passed on February 28.

According to data, 37 percent said the President's non-assent would influence their voting decision, while 13 percent did not have an opinion.

The passage of the bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, left the fate of Ghana's LGBTQ community in President Akufo-Addo's hands.

Six thousand one hundred twenty-eight voters were interviewed for the survey, of which 5,928 responded to questions about who they intended to vote in the December 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, on the regional scale, 72 percent of the residents in the Upper West region did not support the decision by Parliament to approve the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. And 48 percent of residents of the Ashanti Region also did not support Parliament’s decision.

The Bono and Western regions came in with the highest support of 84 percent apiece for Parliament’s move to approve the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Only 12 and 14 percent of the residents said they do not support the House’s decision to pass the bill.

What has Akufo-Addo said about the anti-LGBT bill?

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill.

"The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” he said.

The bill, pushed by eight MPs, was sent back to Parliament by the president when sent for his assent.

Researcher and activist Dr Amanda Odoi and a lawyer, Richard Dela Sky, are challenging the bill at the Supreme Court.

A coalition of 18 CSOs is also lobbying President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the anti-LGBT bill and has also threatened legal action.

Among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ+ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo of delaying the anti-LGBT bill because of foreign aid

YEN.com.gh reported that National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo of not assenting to the anti-LGBT bill because of foreign aid.

The Ministry of Finance has said Ghana could lose $3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years because of the bill.

Mahama said he would implement economic policies to ensure Ghana becomes less reliant on foreign support.

