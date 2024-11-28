Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy MacBones has delivered a heartwarming message to the mother of his son

The Ghanaian boxer and French Olympian Helen Defrance welcomed their first child together on November 25

The boxer has been building his professional career since returning to Ghana in 2023 after his fight with Darryl Sharp

Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones has shared a heartwarming video thanking his partner, Helen Defrance, after the birth of their son.

Freezy MacBones, known in real life as Seth Gyimah, and his French girlfriend have been together a while but the news of the birth of their son threw light on their relationship.

Defrance, a French Olympian, delivered on November 25 in Paris.

Freezy MacBones expresses gratitude to his partner after delivery of son. Photo: William West Twitter/ @freezy-macbones.

In a beautiful video shared on social media, MacBones chronicled the beginning of his relationship with Defrance to the birth of his son.

He also added the caption: "Since I met you I always win. Thank you for this beautiful gift"

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer shared the name of his newborn baby as Quincy.

MacBones has been in Ghana for a couple of months now, building his professional career, where he now holds the record of nine fights without a loss.

The Ghanaian pugilist shot to prominence after his bout in the UK with British fighter Darryl Sharp, with his aggressive style endearing him to many fans on social media, as reported by My Joy Online.

Who is MacBones' girlfriend?

Helene Defrance is a former French Olympian who represented her country in sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. She won bronze in the women's 470 event.

Apart from her career as an athlete, she is also a dietician and a nutritionist, a venture MacBones is also trying to move to.

In her sporting career, she has won five medals, two of them gold, at the European championships in 2010 and 2016.

Source: YEN.com.gh