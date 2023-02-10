TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah has slammed the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta for including the investments of the aged in the debt exchange programme

She feels the finance minister has demonstrated crass wickedness for the decision to include the pensioner bondholders in the controversial programme

In a series of social media posts on Friday, February 10, 2023, Nana Aba also criticised the minister as a hypocrite for quoting biblical scriptures every day and everywhere

A popular media personality has taken to social media with hard-hitting words against finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the government for attempting to include aged bondholders in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Nana Aba Anamoah feels it is untenable to include the pensioner bondholders, many of whom are senior citizens, in the widely-condemned DDEP.

"You don't take care of the aged but want to take their small money too. How does this make sense? Don't you have a heart?" which quizzed in a post on Instagram on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM added a few critical social media posts later on.

In another post on Twitter, he called the finance minister wicked.

"If you believe in the bible so much and God truly lives in you, your conduct will say it all. You wouldn’t spend so much time quoting the bible every day and everywhere," she said in yet another tweet.

She is not the only one who has criticised the finance minister and the government in recent times of the DDEP.

A former key member of the current government Alan Kyerematen recently described the proposals under the DDEP as a "complicated formula".

Kyerematen proposed what he called the 10-10-10 solution instead during an interview two weeks ago.

"The 10-10-10 solution…is that there will be a 10% haircut in the principal of bonds held by institutional bondholders. And then there will be a shorter maturity period of 10 years and then also there will be a 10 per cent interest that is paid on their total bond holding,” he explained.

Under the programme which is a revision of a previous proposal, finance minister has proposed a 15% coupon rate.

Pensioner bondholders in Ghana have organised themselves as the "Pensioner Bondholders Forum" and have been picketing at the forecourt of the finance ministry since Monday, February 6, 2023, to demand a total exemption of their investments from the much-criticised programme.

The group of about 50 retirees say they will not accept any haircuts on their investments.

Former Chief Justice joins bondholders’ protest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo joined tens of pensioner bondholders who have picketed at the finance ministry to demand their exclusion from the controversial programme.

The retired Chief Justice held a placard that read "we use our bond yields to pay our rents..." during the protest on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The unprecedented sighting of a former Chief Justice among protesters demonstrates that key stakeholders are against the domestic debt exchange programme.

