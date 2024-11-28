A video of a Ghanaian lady celebrating becoming a certified midwife has surfaced on social media

In the viral TikTok video, the young woman thanked God immensely for the feat attained in her career

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and congratulated her in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to celebrate her recent achievement of becoming a certified midwife.

In a heartwarming TikTok video, @myzzakuaadepa thanked God for making her dreams a reality. She documented her preparations from the house to the ceremony grounds.

A Ghanaian nurse is celebrating her induction into midwifery. Image source: @myzzakuaadepa

Source: TikTok

Attaining such a feat has not been easy for the young woman. However, she persevered through all her challenges to achieve her goal.

In the viral video, she rejoiced and danced at the induction grounds to celebrate her hard-end success.

Midwives are an integral part of Ghana's healthcare system, often serving as the first point of contact for pregnant women, especially in rural areas.

They provide antenatal care, assist in safe deliveries, and educate mothers on postnatal care. As a result, midwives are often seen as unsung heroes who ensure safer births and healthier families.

Like many other certified midwives, @Myzzakuaadepa is expected to continue the legacy of her predecessors and uphold the high standards of midwifery care.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate young lady over her achievement

Netizens who saw the young lady's video celebrating her latest life achievement were delighted. They expressed their views in the comment section of the post.

@eligeegh2 wrote:

"l tap deeply into this testimony...l will also complete nursing school with excellent grades in Jesusssssss mighty name."

@Nyemeye Edna wrote:

"I will pass all my exams in life including licensing and KNUST exams."

@Nana Akua wrote:

"I will sure pass my licensing exams and KNUST exams in Jesus Name Amen."

@Nana Ama Fosuaa wrote:

"2019 batches de3 we didn’t do induction o. 2020 was lockdown."

@Real_Ardwoa wrote:

"I will pass my exams next year by now I will be a registered midwife."

