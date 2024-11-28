Safo Newman, in an interview with Hitz FM, claimed that he was advised by people to take hard substances to enhance stage presence

The musician, who has been criticised heavily for his overly calm nature and demeanour on stage, said this suggestion was made so he could go wild on stage

His claim has sparked reactions from social media users who found the idea of the musician using hard substances to better his stagecraft funny

Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has stirred reactions on social media after disclosing that he was advised to use hard substances to boost his stage presence. He shared this during a recent interview with Hitz FM.

Safo Newman, whose calm and reserved demeanour has become synonymous with his brand, has faced criticism for not showing enough energy on stage and in his craft as a musician in general. According to him, some people suggested he take hard substances to help him become more energetic and wild during his shows.

This claim has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Many netizens found the idea of using substances to enhance stage performance amusing, with some expressing disbelief.

Safo Newman's claim about hard substances

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

amissahshadrack said:

"Don't let anyone advise you... take your own advice."

romeo4419 wrote:

"Massa i hv been advicing you to be a song writer and nit a performer. Come on."

ghoshman reacted:

"They have to do that to him so that they can control him while working with him..if not NO HELP."

na_amanfuor commented:

"Who advised you… na you are you a kid for you to listen to some ppl."

most_original_kwabena_frimpong reacted:

"Don’t sell your soul to please people."

Safo Newman speaks on Shatta Wale's criticism

Safo Newman has also been criticised by Shatta Wale in the past, not for his dull demeanour but for his style of dressing, and he has responded to this criticism.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician addressed the criticism of his looks and fashion sense.

Safo Newman repeated his initial response to Shatta Wale, saying he intended to make fans proud and assured them that he and his team were still gradually working on improving his brand.

