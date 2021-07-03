Kind Man Praised for Braving the Rain to Fix Young Boy's Broken Bicycle

The man came out of his SUV and helped a boy fix his broken bicycle

He did not mind the rain as he spent about five minutes in it as he tried to help the white boy

His good deed was lauded widely by many people on social who thanked him for his selflessness

A man in the US recently restored humanity in people after stopping whatever he was doing to help a boy fix his broken bicycle.

The good samaritan braved the rain and helped the boy fix his broken bike. Photo: Wilson Curtis.

Source: Facebook

The Black man, whose name is yet to be identified was captured on camera fixing a white boy's bike in rain.

The man did not mind the rain and did not leave the boy alone in trouble before fixing the broken bike.

A photo of the man helping the boy who was with his friend was shared on Facebook by one Wilson Curtis.

According to Curtis, the man spent about five minutes in the rain trying to fix the little one's bike.

The boys were happy and left the scene with smiles on their faces, same as the good samaritan.

''#YourfeelGoodForTheDay Pull up to the hardware store and saw this go down.. Dude literally in the pouring rain coming out to his SUV sees these two young boys, one pushing his broken bike stops everything he is doing and spent five minutes getting drenched fixing it for little man… they rode off happy AF and he just left with a smile on his face.. gave me one too! High Five to you #GoodSamaritan #TrueAmerica #RestoredFaithInHumanity," Curtis wrote.

Many people were impressed by the man's good deeds and took to the comments section of Curtis' post to laud him.

