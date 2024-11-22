Kojo Forex shared photos of his Cybertruck on X (formerly Twitter) after changing the vehicle's colour from silver to orange

In the photos, the successful trader stood beside the vehicle and captioned the photos indicating excitement about the colour change

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were impressed by the transformation and said they loved the new colour

Successful Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex has caught attention on social media after flaunting his latest customisation of his Tesla Cybertruck.

He shared photos on X (formerly Twitter) showing the vehicle’s new colour, which he changed from its original silver to bright orange.

In the pictures, Kojo stood beside and on top of the Cybertruck, excited about the transformation. The bold colour change sparked reactions from his followers. Many Ghanaians praised the new look, expressing their admiration in the comments. Some described the orange finish as beautiful and impressive.

Kojo bought the brand-new Cybertruck last month and has been actively posting about it on his social media platforms. The forex trader has shown pride in owning the luxury electric vehicle and has often bragged about its features.

Reactions to Kojo Forex's new Cybertruck transformation

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kofijam_ said:

"Man, you’re driving luxury🔥…I saw Despite’s own in dzorwulu traffic, and I immediately opened my camera and recorded it."

Banku_4kt wrote:

"Wow, I Love the orange colour. Did you get a repaint?"

Rudatwits commented:

"Congratulations to you, Bro, more blessings I pray for you 🙏❤️."

elorm990 said:

"This colour combination looks very cool🔥🔥😎."

emz_nolimits_ reacted:

"Ahhh! Nana Kojo no dey play! Cybertruck don turn orange beast."

emmanuelariko6 said:

"All this achieved through Forex trading? If I put my time and energy into forex, I can achieve all this?"

Kojo Forex flies dad to Dubai

Kojo Forex is not enjoying his wealth alone, and he has ensured his family gets a piece of the pie.

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that the trader flew his dad from Ghana to Dubai. He picked him up with his Cybertruck, gave him a city tour, and took him to lunch.

Many Ghanaians praised him and wished they could do this for their parents.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

