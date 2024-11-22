Barbados-born British activist Chakabars Clarke has celebrated his Ghanaian citizenship in an X post

Chakabars was among over 500 African-Americans and Caribbean Diaspora who were recently granted Ghanaian citizenship

Netizens who saw the post greeted the news with mixed reactions as some congratulated him, while others did not

Barbados-born British activist Chakabars Clarke has taken another step in his journey of Pan-Africanism by officially becoming a Ghanaian citizen.

He was among 524 African-Americans and Caribbean Diaspora recently granted Ghanaian Citizenship by President Akufo-Addo.

Delighted over his latest milestone, Chakabars flaunted his registration certificate as a Ghanaian citizen on X.

"I am now a Ghanaian citizen," he wrote in the viral post.

Congratulations pour in for Chakabars Clarke

Netizens who saw the X post greeted his latest achievement with mixed reactions. While some celebrated him, others did not express enthusiasm.

@DavidHundeyin wrote:

"Congratulations, and welcome home, bro!"

@a_derll wrote:

"You’re making a mistake."

@myfilteredview wrote:

"Citizenship comes easy for the rich & famous. Black Americans have to pay thousands of dollars in bribes."

@DocumentOp99832 wrote:

"When are you going to renounce your American citizenship?"

@SoulChild868 wrote:

"Goes without saying."

@arsiemaaraya wrote:

"That’s beautiful. Congratulations."

@EarnYourLeisure wrote:

"Are about to change everything. Salute."

@MulataLixada wrote:

"I wish I had that citizenship… the only decent country in West Africa."

@hattiecarlis wrote:

"I'm right behind you. They allow dual citizenship right?"

@goodintentions_ wrote:

"I've visited Ghana. This isn't a W in the slightest."

@DenimRichards

"Emmanuel A. Gamor."

@eagamor

"Akwaaba and welcome to being Ghanaian."

@Ethio_patriott wrote:

"Congrats!"

75-year-old man fulfils his lifelong dream

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a 75-year-old man has fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a Ghanaian citizen.

He was among over 500 people President Nana Akufo-Addo recently granted Ghanaian citizenship.

Many Ghanaians on social media were delighted by the move and congratulated the new citizens of their country.

