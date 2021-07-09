The old man as seen in the video could not tolerate the paid that came with the COVID-19 vaccine jab

His son noted he had accompanied him to the hospital for moral support because his dad fears injections

Many people who came across the video on Twitter could not help but crack silly

Men world over are known as brave and fearless people who do not fear anything, especially when protecting their people, in this case, wives and children.

The old man slid out of his chair and even knelt down as he tried to dodge the injection. Photo: AFP.

Source: UGC

However, there are men who may be brave but cannot stand certain things, minor to be precise, with injections, rather needles topping the list.

This was recently brought to life by an American dad who nearly broke his legs while trying to escape from a nurse holding a COVID-19 vaccine injection.

A Twitter user who goes by James shared a video of his dad at the hospital playing ''games'' with a female nurse as she tried to give the old man his first COVID-19 jab.

According to James, he had taken his dad for the jab and was surprised to see him get terrified by the needle.

James noted that he had accompanied his dad to the hospital to give him moral support.

The son jokingly stated that he will not be going back to the hospital with his dad because of the theatrics he saw, all perpetrated by his own father.

Before sitting down on the chair, the old man could be heard confirming to the nurse that he was terrified and did not think he could sit and see the session through.

''Went as moral support for my dad getting his first vaccine(he scared of needles). I will not be returning for his second dose lol,'' James captioned the video.

The video got many people tickled online with quite a number admitting it was the funniest thing they had seen in a very long time.

Kenya turns to Johnson and Johnson vaccine

In other COVID-19 vaccine news, YEN.comgh earlier reported that President Uhuru said Kenya would vaccinate 26 million adults by June 2022 instead of 16 million which had previously been on target.

The Kenyan government revised its vaccine deployment plan in a move aimed at increasing the speed of achieving vaccination goals.

Speaking at the State House on Tuesday, June 29, the head of the state disclosed that the country was building capacity to have 150,000 people inoculated every day from August 2021.

To achieve its target, the government turned to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 dose whose first consignment is expected into the country in August 2021.

Kenya negotiated with the vaccine manufacturer and managed to get 13 million vaccines which would otherwise have been sold at the normal price of 10 million doses.

Source: Yen.com.gh