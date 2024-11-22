“We Wait for the Right Moment”: Ronaldo Opens Up About His Presidential Ambitions
- Ronaldo Nazario didn't hesitate to disclose his intentions of becoming the next Brazilian football president
- The former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker has ventured into football administration since his retirement
- He reportedly has plans to appoint Pep Guardiola as coach of Brazil should he get the nod as CBF president
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
Football icon Ronaldo Nazário has revealed his ambition to lead the country’s football federation, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).
Widely considered the greatest striker ever in the history of the sport, Ronaldo has transitioned seamlessly into football administration since retiring in 2011.
The two-time Ballon d’Or winner has shown his administrative acumen through his previous ownership of Cruzeiro in Brazil’s Série A and his current presidency of La Liga’s Real Valladolid.
His deep involvement in the sport post-retirement reflects a strong commitment to shaping its future.
Ronaldo confirms presidential ambitions
Ronaldo’s desire to head the CBF stems from his vision to bring transformative change to Brazilian football.
Speaking during the inaugural Galácticos auction for his Fenômenos Foundation, R9 candidly shared his aspirations.
“For years, I have been talking about my idea of being CBF president. That has not changed,” Ronaldo stated, as reported by Footboom.
“We wait for the right moment; I am extremely prepared. Brazilian football needs big changes. I am not a candidate; there is no election in sight. It is just my desire.”
Although the next election is set for March 2025, Ronaldo has already sparked interest in his potential leadership.
What does Ronaldo bring to the CBF table?
If successful, he could take over from the current president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, whose term concludes in March 2026.
Reports indicate, as corroborated by Goal, that Ronaldo’s first major objective, should he secure the role, would be to appoint Pep Guardiola as head coach of the Brazilian national team.
For a nation synonymous with football excellence, the prospect of Ronaldo at the helm represents more than just nostalgia.
Ronaldo named as football GOAT
Previously, YEN.com.gh spotlighted legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn's interesting take on the GOAT debate.
The former Bayern Munich icon, celebrated for his fearless goalkeeping, excluded both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from his top pick.
Instead, Kahn named Ronaldo Nazario as the greatest, citing his unmatched football brilliance as surpassing that of his successors.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.