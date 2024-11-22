Ronaldo Nazario didn't hesitate to disclose his intentions of becoming the next Brazilian football president

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker has ventured into football administration since his retirement

He reportedly has plans to appoint Pep Guardiola as coach of Brazil should he get the nod as CBF president

Football icon Ronaldo Nazário has revealed his ambition to lead the country’s football federation, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).

Widely considered the greatest striker ever in the history of the sport, Ronaldo has transitioned seamlessly into football administration since retiring in 2011.

Ronaldo Nazario is aiming to become CBF president in the near future. Photo by Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner has shown his administrative acumen through his previous ownership of Cruzeiro in Brazil’s Série A and his current presidency of La Liga’s Real Valladolid.

His deep involvement in the sport post-retirement reflects a strong commitment to shaping its future.

Ronaldo confirms presidential ambitions

Ronaldo’s desire to head the CBF stems from his vision to bring transformative change to Brazilian football.

Speaking during the inaugural Galácticos auction for his Fenômenos Foundation, R9 candidly shared his aspirations.

“For years, I have been talking about my idea of being CBF president. That has not changed,” Ronaldo stated, as reported by Footboom.

“We wait for the right moment; I am extremely prepared. Brazilian football needs big changes. I am not a candidate; there is no election in sight. It is just my desire.”

Although the next election is set for March 2025, Ronaldo has already sparked interest in his potential leadership.

What does Ronaldo bring to the CBF table?

If successful, he could take over from the current president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, whose term concludes in March 2026.

Reports indicate, as corroborated by Goal, that Ronaldo’s first major objective, should he secure the role, would be to appoint Pep Guardiola as head coach of the Brazilian national team.

For a nation synonymous with football excellence, the prospect of Ronaldo at the helm represents more than just nostalgia.

Ronaldo named as football GOAT

Previously, YEN.com.gh spotlighted legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn's interesting take on the GOAT debate.

The former Bayern Munich icon, celebrated for his fearless goalkeeping, excluded both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from his top pick.

Instead, Kahn named Ronaldo Nazario as the greatest, citing his unmatched football brilliance as surpassing that of his successors.

Source: YEN.com.gh