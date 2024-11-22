Ghanaian Man Allegedly Dumps Wife For Another Woman, Bolts With Her GH¢30K

A Ghanaian woman, who was betrayed by her husband, took her marital issues to Oheneni Adazoa, host of Sompa Nkomo on Kumasi-based FM for redress

The woman accused her husband of abandoning her to marry another woman because she could not give him a child

She also accused him of bolting with GH¢30,000 in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok

A Ghanaian man, identified as Fred Kwadwo Osei, has allegedly abandoned his wife for another woman.

The man also reportedly made off with a substantial sum of GH¢30,000 which belonged to his wife.

These accusations were levelled against Fred Kwadwo Osei by his disgruntled ex-wife.

Speaking to Oheneni Adazoa on Kumasi-based FM's Sompa Nkomo, the wife of the man said her husband worked with the agency department of the State Insurance Corporation (SIC) at Bompata in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The woman, whose name has yet to be confirmed, explained that when they met, her husband had nothing, but they agreed to marry and build a life together.

"The elders of the SDA church we attended cautioned us against immoral act when we first met and so we proceeded to marry quickly," she said.

In a video excerpt of the Sompa Nkomo show sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman, a professional teacher, stated that she used her salary as collateral to secure several bank loans for her husband.

However, after working together in their eight-year marriage to build a five-bedroom house, she said the man left her for another woman because she couldn't give him a child.

