George Quaye, in an interview, commended Shatta Wale for throwing money at his fans during their public encounters

The media personality said there is a blessing in Shatta Wale's gesture as the money could solve people's financial woes

George Quaye's comments about Shatta Wale's money-throwing habit triggered many reactions from fans online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Famous Ghanaian actor and media personality George Nii Armah Quaye praised dancehall musician Shatta Wale for occasionally publicly throwing money at his fans.

George Quaye praises Shatta Wale for publicly throwing money at fans. Photo source: @georgequaye and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

George Quaye praises Shatta Wale

In an interview with media personality Hammer Nti, George Quaye said that Shatta Wale's habit of throwing money at fans was part of his brand.

The former Communications Director of Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), downplayed the notion that the dancehall musician would struggle financially during his old age if he continued throwing his money at his fans in public.

George Quaye explained that Shatta Wale's gesture is a blessing, as his money could help people who are facing financial woes and cannot afford most of their essential needs.

The media personality also commended the SM Boss, who recently welcomed a daughter with his girlfriend Maali, for his generous gesture.

George Quaye noted that it would be impossible for Shatta Wale to go broke for throwing money as he might have made significant investments that would yield a lot of money for him in future.

He added that Shatta Wale sees his money-throwing habit as a way of giving back to society and letting individuals reap the benefits of some of the successes he has achieved in his music career.

Watch the video below:

George Quaye's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few remarks from social media users.

Kinglomo commented:

"Wale is not just a musician. He is a smart businessman, and he knows how to make money. Someone who plays his own sounds, produces them and downloads them on websites. He will never lack money. He is ready."

kennytyron556 said:

"George has been wise and speaks wisdom from day 1."

Tubee commented:

"Bro, God bless you for saying this about Shatta Wale."

winfredlobo445 said:

"God bless him for us. Sm4lyf, we love ❤️you. I've never received anything from him before, but his music and inspirations are enough for me."

Honest GH commented:

"They always see the bad side of him.. God Bless Our God Father 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Shatta Wale speeds off after throwing money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale recklessly sped off with his team in his Lamborghini Urus after he threw GH₵20 notes at his fans.

A crowd of his loyal supporters converged to cheer and show their support for the dancehall musician as he and his team exited a building.

The crowd mobbed them as they made their way towards Shatta Wale's Lamborghini Urus, which was parked on the side of the street.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh