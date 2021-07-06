Actress Juliet Ibrahim has recently gone on a vacation to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates

Star actress Juliet Ibrahim has flown to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for a family vacation. Ibrahim travelled with her son, Jayden, and her mother, Sarah Elizabeth Ibrahim.

In new photos she shared on her Instagram page, Juliet Ibrahim is seen dressed in a black skirt and top.

Standing beside her was Jayden who rocked a black Adidas hoodie over a black pair of trousers with a black cap to match.

Juliet Ibrahim goes to Dubai with her family Photo source: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

In another photo, Juliet Ibrahim stood with her beautiful mother who was looking dazzling in her outfit.

Sharing the photos Juliet Ibrahim expressed her delight at the chance of spending time with her family.

She revealed that they will be staying at one of the plushest hotels in Diera, Dubai.

"Super excited to be spending time with my family on this trip in Dubai. Thanks @groupstraveltourism for providing me and my followers with special deals and family packages as we enjoy our stay at the beautiful @swissotelalghurair in Diera, Dubai. I can’t wait to share my videos with you all," she said.

Earlier, Juliet Ibrahim had shared photos and videos of herself sitting on a plane. The photos and videos suggest that the actress and her family might have travelled on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Juliet Ibrahim's son

Juliet Ibrahim's son, Jayden Safo, is the actress' son she had with Kantanka CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, in their short-lived marriage. Jayden is now a big boy who is almost as huge as his mother.

He recently turned 10 years old and was celebrated on social media by his father.

The Kantanka CEO shared photos of the boy with lovely messages to him.

Juliet Ibrahim's mother

Meanwhile, the actress' mother also turned a year older recently.

Juliet Ibrahim dropped seven lovely photos of her mother in celebration of her birthday.

McBrown, Sister Derby, Gloria Sarfo, and other stars got impressed by Mrs Ibrahim's beauty.

Source: Yen