Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has opened up after withdrawing from Ghana's squad for the AFCON qualifiers

The AFC Bournemouth striker pulled out of the squad for the games against Angola and Niger in the qualifiers

Semenyo is expected to return to action for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League against Brighton and Hove Albion

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has opened up after withdrawing from the Black Stars squad for the November Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Semenyo was one of eight players to initially withdraw from the 25-man squad named by coach Otto Addo for the matches against Angola and Niger.

The AFC Bournemouth striker pulled out of the team due to injury.

Antoine Semenyo discloses how he spent time in Iberia to relax after withdrawing from Ghana games. Photo: Instagram/ @antoinesemenyo24.

However, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Semenyo disclosed that he travelled to Iberia to 'relax' the body after a run of tough games.

“Just relaxed the body really. I went away to Iberia to take the time out to relax, rest my body from all the tough games, from all the running around, and just get some downtime for myself. The body feels fresh and ready to go again," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Semenyo, a key figure at Vitality Park, is having an outstanding season with the Cherries in the Premier League. He has scored four goals in 11 matches, including a strike in the famous win over Manchester City.

The 24-year-old is expected to start for Bournemouth in the Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday.

Semenyo attracts interest from top clubs

The Ghana international's form this season has made him a transfer target for some of the top clubs in England.

The striker was reportedly on the radar of English giants Liverpool, who could make a move for the Ghanaian next summer, as reported by Sky Sports.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspurs have also been named to be interested in his services.

Ghana lose to Niger in Accra

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that a late header from Niger defender Oumar Sako compounded Ghana's misery in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed a late penalty as the Nigeriens held on to return home with a historic win.

