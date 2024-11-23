Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the MP for Ayawaso West, drove a bus during a campaign at the University of Ghana

Some critics have questioned why Alhassan drove the bus without the required license D

Alhassan's main rival in the Ayawaso West contest is the National Democratic Congress' John Dumelo

During her campaign on the University of Ghana campus, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the MP for Ayawaso West, drove a bus transporting students.

While New Patriotic Party supporters have used this as a campaign opportunity, some observers have questioned if she has the required authorisation to drive a bus.

Ghanaian laws require that a driver obtain a driver's license to operate a bus.

"No license but have been given a bus to drive and putting students' lives at risk," one person commented while alerting the police.

Alhassan's main rival in the polls is the National Democratic Congress' John Dumelo.

Some commenters posited that Dumelo would be arrested if he tried a similar campaign strategy.

"John Dumelo shouldn’t attempt to drive this bus because it is a trap. Hon Ma Lydia probably doesn’t have the license D to operate this bus. If for “campaign” he attempts to drive this bus around without license he can be arrested."

For example, he engaged University of Ghana students by organising tutorials ahead of their Academic writing and Critical thinking exams last year.

Alhassan has, in the past, provided free transport to University of Ghana students leaving school.

She provided five buses and snacks to students travelling outside Accra for vacation back in April.

