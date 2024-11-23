The Ghana Police Service has rescued kidnap victim Sylvia Patience Baah after she was taken on November 21

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, assured that it is on the hunt for the persons behind the kidnapping

Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare has spoken to the victim and her family, who are reportedly in good spirits

The Ghana Police Service has rescued kidnap victim Sylvia Patience Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates Airlines in Accra.

Baah has since been reunited with her family.

Baah has been found safe after she was snatched from the entrance of her residence on November 21, 2024. Source: Ansah Kojo Ansah

Police, in a statement, assured the public that it was on the hunt for the kidnappers.

Baah was snatched from the entrance of her residence in Accra on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The police expressed gratitude to individuals who provided valuable information during the rescue operation and to the public for their cooperation and support.

A team of police medical officers and clinical psychologists has been assigned to assist them in their recovery during this critical time.

Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare has spoken to the victim and her family, who are reportedly in good spirits, according to the police statement.

In a similar case earlier in the year, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NextGen InfraCo (NGIC), Tony Mintah, was found safe and sound after he went missing.

While the police service did not reveal how and where the CEO was located, it assured that it would continue investigating the situation and informing the public accordingly.

Tony Mintah was reportedly kidnapped on October 23, 2024, in front of the National Communications Authority (NCA) building by unidentified men.

NextGen InfraCo (NGIC) management has thanked the Ghana Police Service for finding their boss.

Church of Pentecost elder kidnapped and released

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa who was kidnapped in October during a church service, was released and returned home alive.

This incident occurred after armed robbers disrupted a church service at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost, robbing congregants at gunpoint and kidnapping the Church's deacon.

The news was announced through a WhatsApp conversation, with the National Head Pastor expressing gratitude for his miraculous return.

