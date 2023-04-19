Mr Kwasi Bediako, a man who claims to be the estranged father of popular actor Agya Koo has expressed regret at not being in the life of his son

In an interview with Ghana News TV, the elderly man mentioned that he was interested in reconnecting with his son, explaining how he became an absent father

The man's claims have sparked interest from social media users, with many stating that absentee fathers do not deserve to walk back into the lives of their kids

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An elderly man named Kwasi Bediako has come forward claiming to be the estranged father of popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo, expressing regret at not being in his son's life. In an interview with Ghana News TV, Bediako spoke about his desire to reconnect with his son and explained why he had been absent for so long.

Agya Koo(Left), alleged father of the actor (Middle, Right) photo Source: Ghana News TV

Source: Youtube

Bediako claimed that he had an unplanned affair with Agya Koo's mother in a hotel, which resulted in the conception of their son. He explained that the woman disappeared after informing him about the results of their amorous encounter.

According to Bediako, he had no idea that Agya Koo was his son and only found out when he became a TV star. He mentioned that he felt too shy to approach Agya Koo, which led to his continued absence in his life.

The man's claims have sparked interest from social media users, with many stating that absentee fathers do not deserve to walk back into the lives of their children. Some have questioned Bediako's motives for coming forward at this time, suggesting that he may be seeking to gain something from Agya Koo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Agya Koo, who has not yet commented on the situation, in the past denied a claim made by a woman who alleged that she was his mother. The woman had gone public with her claim, stating that she had given birth to the actor several decades ago.

Hajia Bintu Tells Delay She Has Never Seen Her Father Before; Gets Emotional In Video

In another story, TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu was a guest on The Delay Show on Sunday, April 2 2023, and during a conversation with Delay, her father became a topic of discussion.

An emotional Bintu was almost in tears as she revealed that she had never seen her father before and had no idea what he looked like.

She added that not even her grandmother ( the mother of her dad) or her mum had seen the man after he left them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh