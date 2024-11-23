Extensive preparations have begun for Black Sherif's annual music experience, Zaama Disco

The 22-year-old megastar has confirmed that his concert will happen on December 21 this year

YEN.com.gh spoke to Black Sherif's team ahead of the concert

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has confirmed that his annual Zaama Disco concert will come off this year.

The 22-year-old musician has settled on December 21 for this year's experience. He disclosed the date to a fan during a social media interaction, but not much is known about the venue for this year's edition.

On December 21, 2022, the first edition of Zaama Disco took place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

He maintained the venue for 2023 despite an initial attempt to relocate to a bigger grounds, the Africa Lake.

Zaama Disco has fast become a credible indicator of Black Sherif's status as one of Ghana's most successful artistes despite debuting less than five years ago.

This year's edition will likely coincide with the youngster's sophomore album.

His first attempt was The Villain I Never Was, a 14-track project featuring only Burna Boy. Fans worldwide have streamed it over a billion times, earning him several milestones, including the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards "Best International Flow" award.

Burna Boy hypes Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a recent post from Burna Boy about Black Sherif had surfaced online, raising fans' hopes that the Ghanaian and Nigerian stars may be working again soon.

Burna Boy's post also came at a critical time as Black Sherif manages his rift with Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale, a sworn rival of Burna Boy, threatened to end Black Sherif's career after the 22-year-old Kweku The Traveller hitmaker found the former's remarks on Glitch Africa's podcast distasteful.

