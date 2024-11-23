Actress Nana Ama McBrown spoke about broken heart on the Friday, November 22, 2024, edition of her show, Onua Showtime

A lady known as Sister Efia shared her story of 20 years when her lover left her and five kids for the UK

The story got many people emotional as they shared their views about her story in the comments

Ghanaian lady Sister Efia gets emotional as she recounts her broken heart on actress Nana Ama McBrown's show, Onua Showtime.

A woman recounts her broken heart story on Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @onuatv

Lady tells McBrown about her broken heart story

When McBrown shared her broken heart story, many people in the comment section noticed a woman wearing a black T-shirt.

The lady, known as Sister Efia, covered her face with her hand as she got emotional while listening to the Onua Showtime host recounting her former love life that ended and gave her a broken heart.

When Efia was given the microphone also to share her story, she said that hers happened some 20 years ago. She said that he had not seen him since he left for the UK, adding that he left her to raise their five kids on her own.

"He said he was going to the Uk and that he would return. That was it," Sister Efia said.

She noted that times have not been easy these 20 years because there were times when she would get too broken-hearted and struggle to walk.

Sharing how she had been able to go through life these past 20 years, she said that the kids are all grown up now, and they motivate her and give her joy.

Efia shares her broken heart story.

Reactions to Efia's broken heart story

Many people in the comment section talked about how emotional she got when McBrown recounted her broken heart story and how sad hers was.

The opinions of social media users are below:

baby said:

"So that was the reason why she was crying when Nana Ama was sharing her story"

Mabel Owusu said:

"no wonder she was crying like that when Nana Ama was talking hmmm

Obasanjo said:

"you think brokenheart will allow you to work?"

abdullbasitzainab said:

Now I understand her tears 😢😢😢😢😢😢awwwwww be strong, mummy 💪they will grow and make u proud 👏 mummy

naa.kuorkor.3 said:

Revisiting those times brought the tears, God is your strength mummy. Your children will bring you nothing but joy and happiness.

