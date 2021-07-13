Kumawood actress Sandra Adu, popularly known in showbiz as Borga Sylvia, has given fans a peek into her family.

In a new video on social media, the actress has shown off her two adorable sons as she stepped out with them.

The video which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh shows Borga Sylvia driving around town with her sons.

Borg Sylvia and her boys jam to Kofi Kinaata's song Photo source: @iamsandradu

Source: Instagram

Playing in the car as the family drove around was Kofi Kinaata's Behind The Scenes hit song.

Dressed in identical Adidas tracksuits, the boys could be seen jamming to the song with some cool movements at the back seat.

Borga Sylvia shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption:

"With My Boys ❤️❤️."

Source: Yen Ghana