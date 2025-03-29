Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has extended his contract at French top-flight side Stade Rennais

The Ghana international, who is out with an injury, will stay at the club for another year after impressing the handlers of Rennais

The versatile defender joined Stade Rennais from French club Clermont Foot in 2024 and has gone on to establish himself as a key player

French topflight side Stade Rennais have handed Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu a contract extension despite being out since November 2024.

The versatile Black Stars player has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Seidu is currently on his journey back to full fitness but Rennais rewarded the defender with a new contract, which will keep him at the club till 2029.

"The defender extends his contract: the rock is thus committed until 2029. SRFC is happy to be able to rely on its Ghanaian international for the long term. Alidu, see you soon, we are waiting for your return," wrote the club on social media confirming the extension of his contract.

The former Clermont Foot defender suffered an injury while playing in a league game against Lille in November.

Since joining the club in January 2024, Seidu has been a key figure at Rennais, winning back-to-back Player of the Month awards early this season.

"We are particularly delighted to see Alidu extend his contract. His characteristic smile isn't just a facade; Alidu brings a real, wonderful energy to the club. On the pitch, he also knows how to take responsibility," said the CEO of the club Arnaud Pouille.

"He's a leader who has established himself since his arrival. We're eager, especially for him, to see him back on the pitch."

Seidu is expected to return to action at the start of next season.

Alidu Seidu excited to extend contract

Meanwhile, the Black Stars defender expressed delight after sealing a new deal with the club.

Seidu also extended gratitude to the fans of the club for their support during his time on the sidelines.

He said, as quoted by the club's website:

"It's a huge honour to have extended his contract and to continue this wonderful adventure. I'm very happy, and this extension means a lot to me.

"The important thing for me was to continue at Stade Rennais; that's what I wanted.

"I'm very happy here, in a great club with fantastic supporters. I want to thank everyone who contributed to my extension."

Seidu ruled out for the rest of the season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu will miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury while playing for Stade Rennais in the Ligue 1 game against Lille.

The Ghana international landed awkwardly in the 18th minute of the match, tearing the anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee.

Seidu, who had missed the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger due to a knock, will be out for six to nine months.

