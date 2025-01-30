Dr Likee says he almost got enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces but had to stop because it was too difficult

The actor shared his hilarious military experience in the presence of some military men on a private assignment

His story which many find hard to believe has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee aka Ras Nene has opened up about how he almost joined the Ghanaian army.

The actor is one of only a few actors from Kumawood's golden age who still commands huge traction today thanks to his swift transition to the digital world.

He is considered one of the most successful digital creators and has brought up a school of new actors following his lead.

Before his fame, Dr Likee claims to have had an experimental stint with the army. He shared his unbelievable military story at a wedding with some military men in attendance.

According to the actor, a good samaritan scouted him as a military talent because of his stout physique.

Most security services have height requirements as part of the admission process. Generally, prospects are required to be of a minimum height of 1.68m (5’6”) for males and 1.57m (5’2”) for females.

While Dr Likee's height got him through the doors, the actor says his stamina couldn't stand the military training.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he admitted that the military training was unbearable.

That notwithstanding, the actor has gained a significant reputation playing as a soldier in some comedy skits.

While he shared the story, some fans recalled his moments from a skit in which he attempted to recreate the call and response for soldiers on the battlefield. His rendition became a viral soundbite on TikTok and Snapchat for many weeks.

Dr Likee's story stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr Likee's military story.

FRANKITO 💯 noted:

America or Gabon 😏😏🙂

offical_okito remarked:

Ma God father never disappoint 🤩🤩🤩

Foster Morgan wrote:

The soldier verify am, our boss don't lie 😂😂😂😂

Ras Nene challenges Kwaku Manu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene had encountered his Kumawood colleague Kwaku Manu on a movie set.

In the video posted by Kwaku Manu, the two actors, who have limited formal education, tried their best to speak English, amusing everyone on set.

Their playful banter left many laughing, with social media users praising their humour and the strong bond they share.

