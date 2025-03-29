A content creator in Nigeria is trending after his reaction to the news that the little boy who went viral on social media in 2023 over his crying video was unwell

This comes after he called on well-meaning persons in Nigeria especially content creators to contribute financially to assist the boy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared their views on the appeal for support for Albert

A content creator in Nigeria has earned the admiration of many netizens after calling for support for the young social media sensation, Albert Ofosu Nketia after learning that the latter was unwell.

In a post on his TikTok page, @Don Marveltv confirmed that he had been in touch with the boy's family and could indeed attest that the young boy was sick.

Nigerian content creator urges people to come to the aid of Albert Ofosu Nketia.

Source: TikTok

He pleaded with people especially content creators in Nigeria who reached out to him earlier wanting to appreciate Albert financially to come to the boy's aid during this difficult period.

"Please if volunteered to help the guy this is the time to assist him with anything we can. I am calling on all the content creators that have been using this guy, this is the time to assist this boy. Please I am begging everybody now that we have finally found the guy let's help him, he is from Ghana."

In buttressing his claim, he shared a short clip showing his conversation with Albert Ofosu Nketia and his grandmother during a live video call.

Albert went viral in 2023

Albert Ofosu Nketia became an internet sensation at seven years old in 2023 after a video that captured him switching from crying to laughing within seconds went viral.

The video raked in 398M views on TikTok online, with many people across the world using it as a meme on social media.

The mother of the little kid, Madam Rosina during the time explained the context of the video saying her little son began weeping uncontrollably after she served him plantain and stew instead of the yam meal he wanted.

The mother of Albert speaks in an interview about her son's viral video.

Source: Youtube

She added that Albert Ofosu Nketia instantly started laughing as soon as his grandmother tried to comfort him by singing a funny song.

Madam Rosina said Albert developed certain conditions which made him a special needs child.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to plea for support

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Fafa Is My Name commented:

"I’m a Ghanaian but I like what Nigerians do, they help each other to grow, God bless all Nigerians."

Maayelayeng Comfort wrote:

"I’m a Ghanaian but I love Nigerians for their kindness."

football_home_0 replied:

"Even in the background, they spoke twice so he is 100% a Ghanaian."

Saint Nyla Star replied:

"This is the proof of his words in Matthew 24:35 Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away. It’s good to Always trust God he never fails."

Mr More money added:

"Bro God bless you, from Nigeria but see the love given to someone in Ghana we have Ghanaians who are using this guy's video more than you outside there but see the love may God bless you."

