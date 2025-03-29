Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The late founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor's funeral service was held in her hometown of Ejuratia in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Akua Donkor's daughter weeps uncontrollably at her late mother's funeral service. Photo source: @dephamousguyemma

Many individuals, including the former Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) flagbearer and media personality, Philip Kwabena Agyeman, popularly known as Roman Fada, supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), friends and family attended the funeral to bid farewell to the late farmer and politician.

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the late Madam Akua Donkor's daughter could not control her tears as she wept uncontrollably as individuals trooped to the funeral ground to witness her mother's mortal remains.

The late politician's daughter was consoled by Roman Fada, who was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing the heartbreaking moment.

