King Javien Conde: The untold truth about Erica Mena’s son

Celebrity lives often capture the public's attention. Much about Erica Mena’s son remains under wraps despite the sparkle and glamour. Beyond the surface, there is an intriguing story to be told about King Javien Conde, especially regarding his upbringing, parents, and siblings.

King Javien Conde is a celebrity child widely recognised as the son of Erica Mena, an American model, actress, singer, video vixen, and reality TV personality, and the late Raul Conde, an American rapper and music video director. Despite his parents being in the spotlight, the teenager prefers to live a private life, away from public scrutiny.

Full name King Javien Conde Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 2007 Age 17 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Newburgh, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican-Dominican Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Raul Conde Mother Erica Mena Siblings 2 Famous for being Erica Mena's son

Who is King Javien Conde?

King Javien Conde is a celebrity child. His father and mother are famous figures in the entertainment industry.

King is an American citizen of Puerto Rican-Dominican roots, making him a Latino. He graduated high school at 16 years old in 2023. She revealed it in an interview with Reality The King, saying;

He is 16, graduating high school this year. I am so proud. So proud... That I wil say I made it.

She added,

I sacrificed a lot of time away from him to provide and get comfortable enough where I’m at, but I can never get that time back. So it hurts when people say, ‘Oh, she abandoned her kid.

What is King Javien Conde's age?

King Javien Conde was born on 1 March 2007 in New York, United States. He is 17 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. He resides with his mother in Newburgh, New York, United States.

Who is King Javien Conde's mother?

His mother is Erica Mena, an American actress, singer, model, video vixen, and reality TV star. She was born on 8 November 1987 and is 36 years old as of 2024. Her parents are Brian Mena and Sonia Mena.

After appearing in hip-hop music videos for musicians such as Fabolous, Chris Brown, Akon, and Fat Joe, Erica became a model and video vixen.

From 2011 until 2023, she gained a greater audience through her appearances on the reality television show Love & Hip Hop, particularly in the New York and Atlanta seasons. She is also a talented actress. Some of Erica Mena's movies include:

Almost Amazing

The Millennial

The Stepmother

The Assistant

You're Not Alone

Picture Me Dead

Who is King Javien Conde's father?

King Javien's father is Raul Conde, a well-known American rapper and video director who significantly contributed to the entertainment industry. He was recognised for his music and video production contributions and as a Fat Joe's Terror Squad member. Sadly, Raul Conde passed away on 22 November 2023 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 52.

Who are King Javien Conde's siblings?

King Javien's parents, Raul and Erica, started dating in 2000 while Erica was still a teenager. Their relationship lasted over a decade, but it was an on-and-off affair. Erica accused Raul of aggressive behaviour, which led to their breakup.

Later, in 2018, King Javien's mother, Erica, got a proposal from the Jamaican-American rapper and Safaree Lloyd Samuels. The couple exchanged their vows on 7 October 2019 at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey.

They shared two children: Safire Majesty Samuels and Legend Brian Samuels. Unfortunately, Erica and Safaree split in 2022.

What is King Javien Conde's disability?

King Javien does not have any disabilities. Erica's fans have constantly speculated about Javien's conduct and, at times, questioned his mother's efforts to assist him.

The reality TV star shared a family photo during a vacation, eliciting all reactions, including curiosity about Javien's disability. Most people believed he was autistic.

Erica was offended by the comment about his son being autistic, prompting her to make a public statement. She made it apparent that her son, King, was unique in his way. She revealed that:

My son is actually an introvert. Not autistic. So, let’s clarify that rumour. He is in school with dual enrollment. He is 13 years old and will be graduating high school with college credits at 14 going on 15. No need to defend me but you should definitely be careful the rumors you spread ESPECIALLY about children!

FAQs

Who is King Javien Conde? He is a celebrity child, famously known as Erica Mena's son. How old is Erica Mena's oldest son? Her oldest son, King Javien, is 17 years old. He was born on 1 March 2007. What does Erica Mena's son have? There were rumours that King Javien had some disabilities, but his mother denounced the rumours, saying her son was not disabled. Who is Erica Mena's baby's father? Erica has two baby daddies. She had her first son, King Javien, with her then-partner, Raul Conde. She also shares two children, Safire Majesty Samuels and Legend Brian Samuels, with her ex-husband, Safaree Lloyd Samuels. Who are Erica Mena's parents? Her father is Brian Mena, and her mother is Sonia Mena. What happened to King Javien's father? His father, Raul Conde, succumbed to a heart attack on 22 November 2023 at the age of 52.

King Javien Conde is an American celebrity kid. He rose to prominence for being the son of Erica Mena and Raul Conde. The teenager prefers to live a low-key lifestyle away from the spotlight. making it difficult to gather much about his life.

