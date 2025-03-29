The five local players that can attract Otto Addo's attention in his next call-ups include two Asante Kotoko players

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare made a compelling case for home-based players after his monstrous display

The next round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers promises to be even more entertaining and competitive

As Matchday 5 and 6 of the 2026 FIFA FIFA World Cup qualifiers were completed in the recent international break, we look at some of the the leading local players capable of competing for the selection places in Otto Addo's squad for the next qualification matches in September 2025.

While the majority of the team will undoubtedly consist of players plying their trade in Europe, there is a growing expectation that locally based players can play a key role for the Ghana national football team after the impressive display of Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in the wins against Chad and Madagascar, defying all odds to play ahead of experiended stoppers like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

5 local players that can be considered by Ghana head coach Otto Addo in the next World Cup qualifiers in September 2025 includes Kwame Poku. Image credit: AsanteKotoko_SC, Richard Sellers/Getty Images

In this article, apart from Asare and Razak Simpson of Nations FC, we will highlight five home-based players who have been making waves in the Ghana Premier League thiss eason, and could earn call-ups to the Black Stars for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September 2025, with Ghana leading Group I with 15 points, three more than second-placed Comoros.

1. Kwame Poku - Asante Kotoko

Kwame Poku, a prolific striker who joined Asante Kotoko in the second round of the current GPL season, is undoubtedly one of the most exciting local talents. Since making his move to the Porcupine Warriors, Poku has quickly found his feet, netting six goals in the league. His finishing ability, physicality, and knack for being in the right place at the right time have made him one of the standout performers in the league this season.

For years, Ghana has been looking for a striker who can offer a consistent goal-scoring threat, and Poku’s recent form suggests that he could be the answer. His sharpness in front of goal could be crucial for the Black Stars’ attacking options as a local material. With the right coaching and guidance, Poku could earn a call-up to the national team if he continues his impressive performances with Kotoko

2. Stephen Amankona - Berekum Chelsea

Stephen Amankona is another exciting talent in the GPL who has made a significant impact this season. Playing for Berekum Chelsea, Amankona has been on fire, scoring 10 goals so far. His ability to score from different positions, his dribbling skills, and his pace make him a constant threat to opposing defenses. Amankona's performances have been one of the highlights of the GPL this season, and he has firmly established himself as one of the league’s top strikers.

His impressive goal tally and all-around performances have caught the attention of local fans, and many believe he might just be lucky to be selected by Ghana boss Otto Addo in his next call-ups. The former Kotoko man's inclusion in the national team could bring a new dimension to the Black Stars’ attack, that if Addo decided to look for something different in his attack which is packed with foreign-based names.

3. Ebenezer Abban - Heart of Lions

Ebenezer Abban is one of the best central defenders in the GPL and has been solid at the back for Heart of Lions this season, and was selected to the Black Stars during the last matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which Ghana di not qualify. While the attacking players tend to grab most of the headlines, it is players like Abban who quietly go about their business and make a significant impact on their team’s success. Abban is known for his leadership qualities, aerial ability, and strong tackling. His composure on the ball and ability to read the game have made him one of the top defenders in the league.

For now, Razak Simpson appears to be the ideal center-back choice of Otto Addo whenever he looks for options from the country's top flight, but if Abban continues to impress with Heart of Lions and maintains his high standards, he could be a key addition to the Black Stars for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the games against Chad on the road and Mali at home.

4. Fredrick Asare - Asante Kotoko

Fredrick Asare, the goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko, is another player whose performances could earn him a place in the Black Stars squad, and before Benjamin Asare shone in the senior national team recently, Fredrick Asare was the occupant of that key goalkeeping slot for home-based stars. He has been a key figure in Kotoko’s defense and has proven to be a reliable option between the posts after returning to the first team of Dr. Ogum Narteh's side.

However, for Asare to earn a Black Stars call-up, he will need to continue being the first-choice goalkeeper for Kotoko ahead of Mohammed Camara, and maintain his high level of performance. If Asare continues to impress with Kotoko and shows consistency in his performances, he could earn a chance to compete for the Black Stars’ number one jersey in the next round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers as Otto Addo has shown that he rewards hardwork and current form.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare during a Ghana Premier League match in the 2024/25 season. Image credit: AsanteKotoko_SC

5. Joseph Esso - Dreams FC

Dreams FC offensive player, Joseph Esso, has been a consistent performer in the GPL. With seven goals to his name this season, Esso has proven himself to be a reliable forward who can be counted on to deliver when needed. His off-the-ball movement, link-up play, and finishing ability make him a key asset for Dreams FC, and his work ethic and professionalism have made him one of the most respected players in the league.

Esso, who played for Hearts of Oak in the past, has been in good form and has earned some recognition as he could earn at least a fringe role in the Black Stars’ attack in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

