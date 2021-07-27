Dana Bash net worth 2021: How much does the journalist earn from CNN?

Dana Bash is a household name in the American media industry. She is a journalist, news anchor, and corresponded with the CNN network, famous for her coverage of the political scene. She has covered some events ranging from presidential primaries, congress elections and campaigns to breaking news. What is Dana bash net worth in 2021?

Journalist Dana Bash attends "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" presented by Full Frontal With Samantha Bee at DAR Constitution Hall. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Despite being in two broken marriages, Dana Bash's career is one of the things she is proud of. Working in the world's largest news organisation is a dream for many people. She is a news anchor and has made it to the top hierarchy in international newsrooms.

How much is Dana Bash's worth?

What is Dana Bash from CNN net worth? The CNN journalist is estimated to be worth around $6 million. Most of the wealth comes from her long and successful career as a journalist. However, there is no mention of other possible sources of income such as divorce settlement – she is a two-time divorcee.

What is Dana Bash's salary on CNN? Currently, neither CNN nor Dana have revealed how much money she earns. However, Glassdoor estimates that chief political correspondents in the USA earn between $52,000 and $162,000 with an average salary of $92,000 a year.

When did Dana Bash start working for CNN?

For many people, Dana Bash becoming a journalist is not a surprise, given her family history. Her father was a former ABC producer and even went to produce the Good American Show. Her mother, on the other hand, was a writer and educator.

While pursuing her university degree, Bash interned for several media organisations such NBC, CBS, and CNN. In 1993, after graduating from college, she joined the CNN network, with one of her first positions being a library assistant.

Dana Bash, Jake Tapper and Ilia Calderon get ready for the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio. Photo: Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

Bash grew her career at the network, rising to the position of editor at the Washington Bureau. In this role, she was instrumental in the planning and coordination of Capitol Hill coverage. Among some of the issues, she covered included Medicare and Social Security. She also worked on shows such as Inside Politics, Evans & Novak, and Late Edition.

Dana Bash was further promoted to covering the political scenes. In 2000, she was covering the presidential primaries in New Hampshire and Iowa. She was also part of the CNN team covering the 2004 presidential campaigns, 2006 mid-term elections, the 2008 presidential campaigns, and the 2012 elections.

Aside from political coverage, Dana has been instrumental in breaking several of CNN's top stories. For example, she reported on the government interception of Al Qaeda communications and the loophole in the STOCK Act. More recently, Dana was with the CNN team reporting on the 2016 and 2020 elections coverage.

She has also served as a moderator for presidential primaries debates in both elections. On top of that, she has interviewed several key figures while covering the political scene. The top ones include senator Rob Portman (on the gay marriage issue), Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, senator Rand Paul, and Bernie Sanders.

Currently, Dana Bash is the chief political correspondent at CNN. She also serves as an anchor for the State of the Union, a Sunday News show that she hosts together with Jake Tapper.

Dana Bash's house

Journalist Dana Bash attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Dana and her son live in a house that she refers to as an oasis in the Northwest region of Washington DC. She purchased the home in 2007 and claimed she was drawn to it due to its perfect balance of a clean design with modern and traditional amenities.

The house is located in the heart of Washington DC and offers a feel of the city and suburbia because of the vast outdoor space. It is built on land with a lawn, swimming pool, a patio, shrub tree, and flower pots. She decorated the house herself, with advice from friends and professional help from designer Melissa Broffman.

Dana Bash net worth has grown steadily over the years, making her life one to admire. Nothing has come in between her and her success, and she has overcome all the challenges in her life.

Yen.com.gh published an article about Matthew Perry net worth and details on whether he is the richest among the Friends cast. Perry has appeared in 16 movies and more than 40 television shows. He has become a household name and made a lot of money in the process.

If you have watched Friends, you will know that Matthew Perry is one of the most loved stars of the television sitcom. For many years, people associated him with his character Chandler Bing, which has enabled him to maintain a huge following worldwide.

Source: Yen News