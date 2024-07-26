Stonebwoy graduated with a Degree in Public Administration at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra

A video of the moment the dancehall artiste received his Degree at his graduation ceremony has surfaced on social media

The video got reactions from Stonebwoy's fans, who flocked to the comments section to congratulate him

Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) at a graduation ceremony in Accra on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Stonebwoy receives his Degree from GIMPA

A video shared by blogger Zionfelix showed the moment dancehall artiste Stonebwoy was awarded his Degree in Public Administration at the GIMPA auditorium.

When his name was mentioned, the dancehall artiste received cheers from his classmates as he left his seat to claim his Degree.

Stonebwoy walked gallantly as he approached the main stage at the ceremony and made a joke before taking photos with one of the school's officials as he received his Degree.

The musician excitedly returned to his seat after bagging a second-class upper Degree in Public Administration.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy receiving his Master's Degree at the graduation ceremony in GIMPA:

Reactions to Stonebwoy receiving his Master's Degree

The video of Stonebwoy receiving his Master's Degree got reactions on social media. Many of the musician's fans trooped to the comment section to congratulate him and praise his wife, Dr Louisa. YEN.com.gh gathered some of these comments.

@dagaatigirl_official commented:

"The result of marrying well 😍."

@ohemaa_gogetter commented:

"All thanks to Dr Louisa😍"

@awuraa2023 commented:

"Just marry well ❤️."

@she_loves_stonebwoyb commented:

"Congratulations 1GAD😍😍."

@hug.doriss commented:

"Man is a vibe😂😂😂❤️."

@don.bhimbosky commented:

"Congratulations 👑👑👑❤️❤️❤️."

@nanaa.domaa commented:

"Congrats, this is great 👍."

@djpointfrancis commented:

"This is encouraging."

@fsbstudios_ commented:

"Very proud move."

Stonebwoy and his family attend GIMPA graduation day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy attended this year's GIMPA graduation ceremony in grand style.

The musician arrived at GIMPA for his graduation ceremony with his wife, Dr. Louisa, and two children, Catherine Jidula and Janam.

