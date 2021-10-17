Who is Shailene Woodley's boyfriend? Dating history and current relationship

News of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' relationship came to the spotlight in February 2021. The duo has been in a functional romantic relationship since 2020. While bringing this to public knowledge, Shailene Woodley's boyfriend referred to her as fiance in an acceptance speech during the NFL award ceremony without mentioning her name.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley at Disney World. Photo: @PlanetShailene

Source: Twitter

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley met during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and their relationship blossomed subsequently. Before the announcement, the lovers had kept their affair from the public even though speculation lurked around.

While recounting all that befell him in 2020, the NFL star said,

180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.

Who is Shailene Diann Woodley?

Shailene Diann Woodley is a prominent American actress and environmental activist. On the 15th of November, 1991, she was born in San Bernardino and grew up in Simi Valley, both in California. At the early age of 15, she was diagnosed with scoliosis. As a result, a chest-to-hip plastic brace was placed on her to give support to her spine.

Woodley made her acting debut in 1999, where she was cast as a little girl in Replacing Dad. Before now, she has also featured in other films, taking up minor acting roles. In 2011, Shailene made her breakthrough to the big screen in the movie, The Descendants. However, her success began in the American drama series, The Secret Lives of the American Teenage, between 2008 and 2013.

Away from acting, Aaron Rodgers's girlfriend is an environmental activist who is all out to save the planet. In 2016, she received the Entertainment Industry Environmental Leadership Award as cofounder of All it Takes.

Shailene Woodley's relationship

At the age of 29, famous and unmarried, the curiosity to know who Shailene Woodley is dating would always be there. So, is Shailene Woodley in a relationship? Yes, she is in a romantic relationship.

Aaron on the field during pregame against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Source: Getty Images

In addition, The Fault in our Star actress recounts how relationships in her teenage years were abusive and negatively impacted her mental health. Fortunately, she has been making a conscious effort to work on her mental health. However, this could be a reason she had always kept her affairs from the public until recently.

Like other relationships in Hollywood, a together forever seldomly exists. For the movie star, taking a walk down memory lane from 2004, let's take a look at Shailene Woodley's boyfriend list:

2014 - 2016: Nahko Bear

In November 2014, Woodley stimulated dating rumours with Nahko Bear, which many believed lasted until 2016. However, the time the relationship ended remains vague. Nahko is a multi-ethnic indie musician.

The couple were photographed on the Hamakua Coast of the Big Island at Waipio Valley in one of their romantic outings.

In February 2020, the Divergent stars posted a picture of Nahko on her Instagram page to promote his single she captioned,

Developed film. Circa '16 or '17. @nahkobear (ps this guys new single just dropped is [fire]).

During the pandemic in April 2020, she joined Bear for a socially distanced Instagram Live, which shows that the pair are still on good terms and close.

2016: Theo James

Theo James co-starred with Shailene in the Divergent movie. In April 2016, there were speculations that the pair was in a romantic relationship. These rumours were a result of the love scene that had been shared in the Divergent movie.

However, there is no concrete evidence to support this. To add, the 36 years old and Shailene have publicly debunked these rumours at the time, although at some point, James confessed that they "had good chemistry from the first moment we met."

2017 - 2020: Ben Volavola

Ben Volavola is a Fijian international rugby union footballer who plays for USA Perpignan in the French Pro D2 league. James and The Fault in Our Stars actress were rumoured to have had a romantic affair in 2017 and were seen several times in New Zealand during this period.

In January 2018, the Big Little Lies actress left her shell of keeping her relationship private to confirm these speculations of her romance with Ben Volavola on Instagram with the duo all loved up. Fast forward to four months later, and the lovers made an appearance in a red carpet Hollywood premiere Adrift.

However, Ben and his Hollywood girlfriend broke up later. She confirmed their separation in April 2020 in an interview with Bustle. In her words, she said:

I was in a relationship with someone and we were very much on the road to marriage and children. I realized I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself.

Who is Shailene Woodley dating?

Shailene Woodley and her boyfriend in an intimate mood. Photo: @kissylouaylor

Source: Twitter

She is presently dating Aaron. Rumours of Aaron and Shailene dating started in July 2020, and in February 2021, the athlete confirmed this during his NFL MVP award acceptance, calling her his fiancee. Interestingly and not long after, the actress affirmed that she and Rodgers .

The pair had been engaged long before the announcement. However, they decided to keep it low key. Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend told Jimmy Fallon of Hollywood Reporters:

When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did.

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers still together?

There is no speculation coming from any quarter of any feud between the couple in the public domain. On the contrary, both seem to be getting along even with their busy schedule. During an interview with Bustle, she said she was stuck in a house with her thoughts after splitting from rugby player Ben Volavola.

Woodley and Rodgers met through mutual friends who are musicians in mid-2020. Afterwards, both started dating and shuttled between their respective homes. Interestingly, the coronavirus pandemic allowed them to get to know each other better without having "any noise or chaos" around them.

Of all Shailene Woodley's boyfriends, she has dated before, it is apparent that she had moved a step further by getting engaged with Aaron. Interestingly, she was excited about letting the world know what had been kept undercover for months. Her fans and the media are anticipating another surprise from them.

