Alisha Lehmann has been a popular subject of discussion among sports enthusiasts, with many admiring her impressive talent in the field. Although she did not know much about the game, she was keen to learn it from her peers. The childhood desire has now turned into a profession earning her a living.

Alisha Lehmann of Everton looks on prior to the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Everton Women and Aston Villa Women at Walton Hall Park. Photo: Lewis Storey

Source: Getty Images

Alisha Lehmann is a Swiss football player who plays forward for Aston Villa. She is also a famous member of the Swiss National Team. Alisha’s youth career began at the FC Konolfingen.

Early life

The player was born on January 21, 1999, in Tagertschi, Switzerland. She is currently 22 years old and belongs to the Aquarius zodiac sign. Her nationality is Swiss and she belongs to the white ethnicity.

Alisha has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Her sister's name is Shona Lehmann, a dancer with more than 5k followers.

Alisha Lehmann's career

Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa reacts after not being awarded a penalty during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match in Dagenham, England. Photo: Jacques Feeney

Source: Getty Images

Alisha's soccer love started at the age of five. She drew the inspiration of playing football from her brother and two cousins with whom she grew up and tried to imitate them in sports.

Alisha Lehmann went to study football and joined youth soccer in FC Konolfingen’s Youth Academy before turning pro in 2016. The star was first signed to Newly-Professional FA Women's Super League West Ham United from BSC YB Frauen in August 2018.

West Ham manager Matt Beard was impressed by Lehmann's performance during the 2018 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship, hosted by Switzerland. In April 2019, West Ham Lehmann's contract was extended after she scored eight goals helping the club to reach the Women's FA Cup final.

On January 27 2021, it was announced that Lehmann had been loaned to Everton until the end of the season, and when the season ended, she joined Aston Villa. The star has not only participated in club tournaments but also international tournaments. She won her first cap for the Switzerland women's national football team in October 2017.

The footballer scored her first international goal on March 2 2018, against Finland at the 2018 Cyprus Women's Cup. Besides being a footballer, Alisha grew up loving fashion and makeup. She likes to dress up and look adorable on the football field.

Following her enthusiasm for the camera and beautiful features, she has landed a number of modelling gigs. Lehmann has modelled for famous companies, like Coca-Cola, Adidas, and Frisotrading.

Alisha Lehmann’s relationship history

Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa looks on during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Birmingham City Women and Aston Villa Women. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Lehmann is bisexual. She initially started as a lesbian by dating Swiss national teammate Ramona Bachmann. Alisha Lehmann and Ramona Bachmann later broke up in 2021. Currently, Lehmann is in a relationship with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Alisha Lehmann's net worth

Alisha allegedly has a net worth of around $52 million while her salary as of 2021 is estimated at $6.1 million per year. The most considerable portion of her income comes from football. However, she has other ways of making money.

In 2021, she won the title of the 6th Hottest Female Footballer. In addition, she has participated in several modelling gigs for top companies.

Alisha Lehmann's fast facts

What is Alisha Lehmann’s Instagram account? Her Instagram page is @alishalehmann7. Who is Alisha Lehmann married to? She is not married. However, the star is dating Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa midfielder. Are Alisha Lehmann and Ramona Bachmann still together? No, they separated in 2021. What age is Alisha Lehmann? She was born on January 21, 1999. She is, therefore, 22 years old as of 2022. What is Alisha Lehmann’s salary? Lehmann’s salary as of 2021 is $6.1 million per year. What is Alisha Lehmann’s current team? She plays as a forward for Aston Villa club.

The success of Alisha Lehmann in soccer dates back to his childhood. She has also not forgotten to keep herself fit. As a result, she has won a few modelling gigs for various top companies.

