Matthew Perry net worth: Is he the richest among Friends cast

If you have watched Friends, you will know that Matthew Perry is one of the most loved stars of the television sitcom. For many years, people associated him with his character Chandler Bing, which has enabled him to maintain a huge following worldwide. Perry has appeared in 16 movies and more than 40 television shows. He has become a household name and made a lot of money in the process. Today, Matthew Perry net worth is a topic on many people’s lips after seeing him star in some of the most successful films and television shows ever produced.

Matthew Perry is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, executive producer, screenwriter, and playwright born on 19 August 1969 in Williamstown, Massachusetts, United States. Although he is famous for playing Chandler Bing in Friends for ten seasons, people also know him as an advocate for helping those struggling with substance abuse.

In Friends, Chandler Bing was the wealthiest of other characters because he worked in statistical analysis and reconfiguration. But did Perry replicate that in real life? Or, what is Matthew Perry net worth in 2021, and is he the richest among the Friends cast?

What is the net worth of Matthew Perry?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Matthew Perry has a net worth of $120 million. He has made his money through his salaries as an actor, comedian, executive producer, screenwriter, and playwright.

Perry also mastered the art of investing in real estate. The actor has a robust real estate portfolio worth millions of dollars. Here is a breakdown of how Matthew Perry made his money over the years.

Matthew Perry worldwide box office gross sales

Matthew Perry made his first appearance in a movie in 1988 when he portrayed Fred Roberts in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. The film made $6,264,058 in worldwide box office sales. Since then, Perry appeared in 15 other movies.

His highest-grossing film was 17 Again that grossed $139,474,906 in worldwide box office sales. All the movies in which Perry has made an appearance have brought in $335,848,429 in box office sales. That ranks him at number 12,022 on the acting box office record list.

His earnings for select films over the years include:

1997 - $1,000,000 as salary from Fools Rush In.

2000 - $3,000,000 as salary from The Whole Nine Yards.

2004 - $10,000,000 as salary from The Whole Ten Yards.

Matthew Perry salaries from TV shows

Matthew Perry made his debut on TV in 1979. He took on the role of Arthur in a TV series titled 240-Robert. Between 1979 and 1993, the actor appeared in 19 television shows. Although he received a salary, it is unknown how much he made.

In 1994, Perry took on the role of Chandler Bing in a sitcom titled Friends. The actor appeared in ten seasons of the show and a total of 236 episodes. Perry received $22,500 per episode in season one of the show. The first season had 24 episodes. However, the actor received $750,000 in 1994.

Perry’s salary from Friends rose significantly in subsequent seasons. He made $40,000 per episode in season two of the show. In the third, fourth, and fifth seasons, he received $75,000, $85,000 and $100,000 per episode.

His salary increased in the sixth season to $125,0000 per episode. Ahead of season seven, the actor negotiated a $750,000 per episode for season seven and eight. The amount increased to $1,000,000 per episode in seasons nine and ten.

Arguably, most of Matthew Perry net worth 2021 of $120 million has come from the salaries he has received from Friends. According to Forbes, the actor and his colleagues received $136 million in pre-tax earnings from the sitcom alone.

In 2021, he received $5 million from Friends: The Reunion. Also, Matthew Perry net worth Forbes estimates that the actor and other cast members receive a share of $260 million from syndication proceeds of the show every year.

Matthew Perry real estate earnings

Matthew Perry has also made significant investments in the real estate industry. Here is a breakdown of the properties he has sold over the years:

2013 - Sold his Hollywood Hills house for $4,685,000.

2014 - Sold his Sierra Towers condo for $2,850,000.

2015 - Sold his home in Malibu for $10,650,000.

2018 - Sold a home in Los Angeles for $12,500,000.

2020 - Sold his beachfront home in Malibu for $13,100,000.

In 2017, Perry spent $20 million to buy a full-floor penthouse apartment in Century City. He renovated the building in 2019 and listed it for $35 million. But in 2020, he relisted it for $27 million.

Who is the richest cast member of Friends?

The richest cast member of Friends is Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston has a net worth of $300 million. She played the role of Rachel Green in the sitcom for which she received Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Aniston makes about $25 million to $30 million per year from acting and endorsements alone. In 2018, Forbes ranked her at number three on its annual list of The World's Highest-Paid Actresses with an income of $19.5 million.

How much did Jennifer Aniston make from Friends?

The total amount of money Jennifer Aniston made from Friends is roughly around $136 million in pre-tax earnings. However, the actress received $22,500 per episode for the first season. She also received $100,000 per episode by the third season. In seasons nine and ten, Aniston was making $1,000,000 per episode.

Aniston and other cast members of Friends also make money from syndication revenue. The estimated syndication revenue is $1 billion per year. However, Forbes puts syndication proceeds of $260 million for the cast.

Do Friends cast still get paid?

All Friends cast members continue to receive salaries even after the show ended in 2004. The sitcom has generated nearly $1.4 billion in earnings since its broadcast debut in 1994. But most of the money has come from syndication. The publication estimates it has amounted to some $4.8 billion for the production company. In return, the actors and actresses receive $260 million to share every year.

Matthew Perry is a Canadian-American actor and comedian known for playing Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends. As of 2021, Matthew Perry net worth is $120 million. He has made his money through his salaries as a film and television actor. He is also an investor in real estate, and his portfolio is in tens of millions of dollars.

