The fishermen of Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana have reportedly witnessed a very bumper harvest.

In a Tweet made by Amponsah and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the bumper harvest comes after the fishing activities were resumed.

Amponsah in his tweet said the closed season was a wonderful move.

The post has garnered reactions from some Ghanaians

Taylor said he was looking forward to a similar situation in Osu.

Nana said it is a good move by government.

Hafix said despite this bumper catch, fish will still be expensive on the market.

When was the closed season announced?

On July 1, 2021, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, announced the closed season for the 2021 fishing season.

The season was expected to come to an end on July 31, 2021, for the artisanal and semi-industrial fleet.

According to her, the closed season was based on scientific advice and in consultation with the various Fisheries Associations.

She expressed optimism that the implementation of the strategy will enable the sector to achieve the desired long-term objective of stock recovery.

What is closed fishing season?

Closed seasons prevent people from fishing at certain times of the year to protect species at vulnerable times in their life cycle.

Closed waters (regulated waters) prevent people from fishing in certain areas, and these may be where a population of endangered or threatened species live, where fish congregate during or before spawning.

Punishment of Elmina Fishermen

Meanwhile, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has disclosed that fishermen at Elmina will not be allowed to go fishing even though the closed season is over.

The minister described this order as a punishment for the fishing community who flouted the closed season.

She further stated that since the fishers refused to accept her campaign against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities when she visited on Tuesday, June 27, it is important her outfit keeps them in check for some time.

Source: Yen