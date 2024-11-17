Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has defiantly responded to critics demanding his removal

Addo insists he is the man for the job despite huge calls for his sack after Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON

In the interim, the 49-year-old is expected to lead the Black Stars in their final Group F game on Monday against Niger

Otto Addo has finally addressed rising demands for his dismissal following Ghana's inability to secure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Borussia Dortmund trainer scout has faced mounting criticism over recent weeks, having led the Black Stars through what many consider one of the most disappointing AFCON qualification campaigns in the nation’s history.

Otto Addo insists he is not perturbed by demands for his sack as Black Stars coach. Photo by Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Per Myjoyonline, Ghana failed to claim a single victory across five rounds of games, finding the net only twice.

Otto Addo sharply reacts to critics

Despite a win percentage of just 26.8%, Addo remains unshaken, affirming his confidence in his ability to lead the team.

In response to his detractors, he pointed to his extensive experience under renowned coaches, including Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool and Matthias Sammer, formerly with Dortmund, highlighting the calibre of mentorship he has received.

"I trained under Sammer. I trained under Klopp; I was assistant to Edin Terzic, who was Dortmund's head coach," Addo emphasised, as cited by 3Sports.

"They are also critical of some things, but this has much more value if I speak to Jurgen Klopp and he says this or that than somebody from anywhere saying blah blah, this is bad.

"People can judge me, and surely, most people can judge me by my results, which were not good."

Addo's references to Klopp and Terzic suggest he values insight from mentors who have operated at the highest levels of the game.

However, given Ghana's current state, the disconnect between technical knowledge and on-field success has only intensified public scrutiny.

The former Dortmund scout now has to prove that his tactical approach can meet Ghanaian football fans' high expectations.

His next assignment will be the country's dead-rubber match against Niger on Monday, November 18.

Otto Addo brutally told to resign

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Kojo Addae-Mensah, instrumental in Otto Addo's appointment as Black Stars head coach, has urged Addo to resign following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

Speaking on GTV Sports Plus after the team's draw in Luanda, Addae-Mensah, the CEO of Databank Group, voiced his disappointment.

His remarks echo the rising frustration among fans and stakeholders regarding the team's recent struggles.

Source: YEN.com.gh