Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has threatened one of his subchiefs with destoolment over allegations of fraudulent land sales.

The Asantehene has summoned the chief, Kwaprahene Baffour Adugyemfu Kumani, to appear before him in two weeks or be sacked.

The Asantehene issues gave the subchief two weeks to report himself.

The threat came at an October 20, 2023, sitting of his Council, shared by Opemsuo radio.

"In two weeks, if he doesn't show up, he should abdicate the throne and all the elders under him are also summarily sacked,” the Asantehene said.

Baffour Adugyemfu Kumani reportedly sold four plots of land to a man at Kwaprah who serves as Chief.

After securing all the documents covering the four plots, the young man travelled to Australia and spent a few years there.

When he returned, the Kwaprahene claimed two of the plots because he was developing them.

Later, the Chief sued the man in court and claimed the remaining two plots, compelling the man to run to other traditional leaders.

Asantehene destools chief over land dispute

In a previous unrelated story, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Osei Tiri Ababio allegedly violated some customary procedures in land disputes with other chiefs.

The Asantehene said that Nana Osei Tiri Ababio had been given a warning before eventually being destooled.

Otumfuo destools Abountemhene

Also, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of his chiefs, Nana Kwaku Duah III, the Abountemhene, as YEN.com.gh reported a while back.

The now-deposed chief was accused of disrespecting Otumfuo's directive regarding a disputed land.

Abountemhene's case came to the attention of Otumfuo and his council following complaints brought against him by his sub-chiefs.

Otumfuo questions ongoing illegal mining despite interventions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Asantehene was questioning the of the security apparatus and the political leadership to fight illegal mining.

He also said until recently, illegal small-scale mining had been ongoing in parts of the country for years, yet the environment saw no pollution.

The Asantehene has, on many platforms, spoken sternly against illegal mining in Ghana.

