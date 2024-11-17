Nana Ama McBrown has discounted the existence of any 'beef' between her and media personality Sally Mann

Though Sally often takes swipes at McBrown, the actress indicated that she has no issues with her and does not care what she does

In an interview with Fakye TV, the actress stated that she is blessed and far gone to be bothered by Sally's actions

Star actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has watered down her supposed beef with media personality Sally Frompong, a.k.a. Sally Mann.

Sally Mann, a regular pundit on entertainment shows in the country, has been a constant critic of McBrown whenever the actress is discussed.

Nana Ama McBrown (L) addresses Sally Mann over constant criticisms. Photo source: @sallyfrimpong, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

A few weeks ago, in an interview, Sally suggested that the actress, who is an award-winning TV host, was not qualified to be called a presenter.

"I know her to be an actress. I don't reckon her as a presenter," she said.

McBrown addresses Sally Mann

Breaking her silence about Sally Mann, McBrown addressed the string of public criticisms, asserting that she had deliberately chosen not to respond to the media personality's repeated jabs.

The acclaimed actress emphasized that her lack of response to Mann's provocations was a conscious choice rather than intimidation, explaining that she considers herself "ahead" of engaging in such exchanges.

"I am far gone and too blessed to respond to Sally Mann...It's not worth my time. She can choose to say whatever she wants to say but I'm like John Cena, I don't see her," she said.

She stated that she has no issues with Sally Mann and does not remember offending her.

"I don't hold grudges, and I don't know if I've offended her. I would have apologised already. I would even greet her if I meet her here," McBrown added.

Watch the video below:

McBrown visits her SHS in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that McBrown had visited POPGISS, her former secondary school in Kumasi.

The visit to her alma mater excited the students, who received gifts of food products and engaged in a dance battle with the actress.

Videos of the visit that emerged, showed loads of students cheering for their celebrated senior

Source: YEN.com.gh