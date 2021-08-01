- All University teachers will lay down their tools from Monday, August 2

All lectures, examinations or project work supervision will be suspended from Monday, August 2.

This order comes from the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to all members. The order is for them to stop all teaching or related activities across all the campuses.

National president of UTAG, Professor Charles Marfo says the reason for this directive is because government “has failed to improve the bad conditions of service that university teachers deserve.

It expected that university students will be left stranded across the various universities as no lectures will ensue from Monday, August 2, till government intervenes.

Traffic on Tema Motorway

It will now take more than an hour enroute the Accra-Tema motorway from August. A press statement by the Ghana High Way Authority, in a press statement explained that the disruption in traffic will last for the next 21 days.

This is to make way for some repair works on a damaged side of the road on the Ashaiman overpass. Meanwhile, security is expected to be deployed to enjoy that traffic remains smooth and without issues.

Developments in the Fisheries sector

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has disclosed that fishermen at Elmina will not be allowed to go fishing even though the closed season is over.

The minister described this order as a punishment for the fishing community who flouted the closed season.

The Minister further stated that since the fishers refused to accept her campaign against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities when she visited on Tuesday, June 27, it is important her outfit keeps them in check for some time.

“After my presentation on Tuesday, they said I said, they should stop the Saiko and light fishing which they were not happy with and so I should reverse that statement and I said no. I wasn’t ready and so they said if I am not going to reverse, I should take back the items I brought for them and I did”.

“Now they are begging, they have come to apologize, I am told they had a press conference, one of the chief fishermen is here to apologize but we still have to punish them for that I will not hide it,” she added.

The fishing community at Elmina had apologized to the minister of fisheries and aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, for rejecting food items she presented to them when she impressed on them to respect the closed season.

These fisher folk described their act as unforgivable. They argue that their anger was out of the closure of the sea for the closed season.

Not only did they reject the food items, but they also booed and jeered at the minister and her entourage until the bags of rice and gallons of oil meant for the fishermen were packed back into a pickup truck.

