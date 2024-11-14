Professor Titus Beyuo, an NDC parliamentary candidate, has blamed Nana Akufo-Addo for the brain drain of Ghanaian professionals

He said the mismanagement of the economy and the poor working conditions of medical staff was responsible for the phenomenon

Professor Beyou expressed belief that a change of government would renew a sense of hope in medical practitioners in the country

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Lambussie, Professor Titus Beyuo, has blamed the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government for the increasing exodus of medical practitioners.

The former general secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) told Channel One TV that the government’s lacklustre management of the health sector and the poor remuneration of health workers has caused many Ghanaian professionals to seek greener pastures abroad.

He said while Ghanaian professionals have always sought greener pastures in Western countries, the rate at which they leave in recent times has spiked considerably.

Prof Beyuo said the phenomenon indicated that many young Ghanaian professionals have lost faith in the country’s economic prospects.

He was convinced that the only way to restore the lost confidence in the country’s economic future was for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be voted out in the December 7 polls.

He said this could stall the exodus of professionals from Ghana’s shores.

According to Prof Beyuo, a future NDC government would introduce policies that would strengthen the economy and ensure that doctors, nurses and other medical practitioners receive the necessary incentives to convince them to stay and serve in Ghana.

He added that the 2024 Mahama campaign has also promised to introduce an ethical migration policy that will ensure that medical practitioners who wish to leave the country do so in a way that is beneficial for Ghana and the host country.

He added that under a John Dramani Mahama-led administration, the government would pursue an even distribution of health workers across the country to prevent the imbalanced status quo.

50% of doctors flee Ghana

The latest Ghana Human Development Report has noted that 24 per cent of nurses trained in Ghana work abroad.

The report released on June 26, 2024, attributed the trend to poor working conditions.

It warned that Ghana’s health system could worsen if immediate steps are not taken to stem the exodus of doctors and nurses trained in Ghana.

For doctors, the report noted that 50 per cent of those trained in Ghana have also left.

The study indicated that the health sector is in a precarious state due to this layer of brain drain.

Government outlines plans to stem brain drain

YEN.com.gh reported that the Presidential Advisor on Health has outlined measures the government is taking to address the medical talent brain drain in the country.

Dr Nsiah Asare said the emigration of medical practitioners was a grave concern for the government and it has begun implementing solutions to manage the problem.

He added that one of the solutions employed by the government was to make postgraduate studies for medical practitioners free to facilitate career progression.

