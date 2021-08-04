A Nigerian man, Prince Obua, has broken the internet with photos highlighting his culinary skills

Prince while showcasing how he prepared egg and fish sauce proudly stated that his future wife is covered

The man's culinary show off generated mixed reactions among ladies with some highlighting dangers of having a man that cooks well

A Nigerian man has sent ladies into a heated frenzy as he showed off his culinary skill with pride.

While showing that cooking is not only meant for the ladies, the man identified as Prince Obua shared on a Facebook group, Popular Nigerian dishes a meal of egg and fish sauce he had prepared.

He promised to be his wife's maid Photo Credit: Prince Obua

Prince excitedly stated that his future wife wouldn't have to worry about serving meals as he got her covered.

The man also promised to be her maid.

His post read:

"Today is Sunday....

"EGG AND FISH SAUCE....

"My future wife is covered...I will be her maid and her everything."

In viral photos, Prince highlighted how he prepared the sumptuously-looking meal.

Prince was captured from the point he used a small mortar in grinding ingredients to when he applied and mixed them in a frying pan placed over a table gas cooker.

Ladies react

Vivienne Odunze commented:

"Guys that can cook very well never appreciates a lady' s food."

Glory Ogechi Nwanyanwu reacted:

"Guy that can cook very well,no matter what there wife cook they will still notice errors."

Bella Esieme said:

"I remember when this guy posted “With the way I can cook do I really need a wife “Una bash am like say no tomorrow....

"Now he don post “My future wife is covered ,he would be her maid and everything “ una don still start again .......Wetin person go talk wey go satisfy una sef shuu So u people cannot just laugh over somethings and let it go without taking it seriously ??"

Abiodun Kofoworaola wrote:

"Guy way sabi cook dey dey stingy.

"Na them dey go market and calculate things for wife.

"D meal looks nice tho."

