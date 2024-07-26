Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island Frimpong, warmed hearts after a video of them hanging out surfaced on social media

Fella and her daughter were spotted in a car together, with the actress implying that they had enjoyed a date night together

The video of the mother and daughter sparked many reactions from social media users, who flooded the comments section

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island Frimpong, melted hearts after a video of them together surfaced online.

Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island Frimpong, spend time together. Photo source: @ondemtv

Source: TikTok

Fella Makafui and Island hang out

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong were hanging out together during a night out in town.

The video showed Fella and Island having fun moments and bonding as mother and daughter in the car. The actress recorded herself seated in the front, playing and singing a song while her daughter sat in the backseat.

Fella Makafui later got closer to Island and urged her to smile for the camera. The actress and her daughter beamed with smiles as they recorded themselves having a fun time.

At the end of the video, Fella expressed her love to her daughter and implied they were out on a date night.

Below is the video of Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island Frimpong, hanging out:

Reactions to Fella Makafui and Island's hangout video

The video of Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong hanging out together warmed many hearts on social media. Many people gushed over the sight of the actress and her daughter having a little bonding session. Others also pointed out how they bore a keen resemblance.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of these comments.

Simple lady commented:

"Queen and princess❤️❤️❤️✌️✌️✌️."

naomiesi4 commented:

"Beautiful twins 🥰🥰."

gloriousvalcout2040 commented:

"Photo copy 🥰🥰🥰."

otismadaline2 commented:

"Mummy and daughter 😍😍😍😍."

Inusah AbdulRahman commented:

"nice one 💕💕💕."

Tricia commented:

"Best twins ever ❤️❤️❤️."

Dwalk Polo commented:

"Mummy and daughter😉😉😉."

Maame Efua commented:

"Two sisters 🥰🥰."

eunicedumordzi commented:

"twins ✌️✌️🥰🥰."

user5654994763246 commented:

"Carbon copy ♥️♥️🥰🥰."

hawakarim818 commented:

"beautiful twins 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Mhariyam commented:

"She gave birth to herself 🥺."

JOYCE EDOTOM commented:

"Sweet big and Small fella 🥰🥰🥰"

Fella Makafui blasts fan who criticised her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui was unhappy about a fan who remarked on the gym photos which she shared on social media.

The young man, a fitness trainer and father of two daughters, claimed the actress was deceiving her fans about how she achieved her fine curves.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh