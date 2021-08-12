French club FC Nantes confirm signing of exciting Ghanaian winger

FC Nantes have announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari

French top-flight club, FC Nantes have announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari from KAA Gent.

The French club have agreed to have the Ghanaian on a season long loan deal with no obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Nantes also revealed that the 22-year old Ghanaian will wear the number 26 shirt for Les Canaris this season.

The club said in a statement on their website which was sighted by YEN.com.gh of how Bukari will impact their attack.

Fast player, lively on his feet and liking to project himself towards the opposing goal, Osman Bukari will bring all his percussion and his technical quality to the Nantes offensive for the coming season.

Bukari was an important cog in the Belgian side Gent's playing system as he represented them in all competitions. He played 33 times for the Buffalos last season and scored four goals as well as providing six assists.

Bukari who started his career with Ghanaian new club Accra Lions was loaned out to Anderlecht before making a permanent move to Slovak side AS Trenčín. He joined Gent last summer from Trenčín after two seasons.

He has made one appearance for the Black Stars coming earlier this year in an 2021 Afcon qualifier against South Africa.

Source: Yen