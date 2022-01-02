Yellowstone Season 4: Storyline, cast, where to watch and number of episodes

Yellowstone Season 4 is a success with high Metacritic, IMDb, and Rotten Tomatoes ratings. The show's theme is jealousy, and the Duttons' opponents are in for a rough ride. The third season concluded with John Dutton bleeding on the road and his son Kayce Dutton being shot through the office door. Learn more about Yellowstone Season 4 and what to expect.

Yellowstone is an American drama television series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It premiered on the Paramount Network on June 20, 2018, and is now in its fourth instalment.

Yellowstone Season 4 storyline

The season three finale left fans with a lot of questions. What will happen to the Dutton dynasty after an attempt on their lives? Well, here's the answer. Rip and the other Duttons seek vengeance on the perpetrators of the assassination attempts on their lives.

Meanwhile, Jamie strengthens his relationship with his father, who provides his brand of fatherly advice. Thomas Rainwater, on the other hand, defends his power and rights.

And finally, Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities, arrives to reignite their battle with the Confederated Tribes and the rancher family.

When was the Yellowstone Season 4 release date?

For US viewers, the show's fourth season premiered on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The show premiered with the episodes Half the Money and Phantom Pain.

Yellowstone Season 4 cast

Here are some of the main characters and casts of the fourth season of Yellowstone show.

1. Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Kevin Costner attends the Premiere Party For Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Kevin plays John Dutton, the owner of America's largest ranch. He is the patriarch of the dysfunctional Dutton family from the show. John is continually striving to keep his farm safe with the support of his older children.

Kevin Michael Costner (born January 18, 1955, in Lynwood, California) is an American actor, filmmaker, singer, and composer.

2. Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Wes Bentley attends the Premiere Party For Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Wesley Cook Bentley plays Jamie Dutton, the family's black sheep who is different from his siblings. Jamie is a straight-talking lawyer who is desperate for his father's approval. However, following a series of unfortunate events, he distances himself from the Dutton family to find his biological father.

Wesley Cook Bentley is an American actor born on September 4, 1978, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

3. Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly attends Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Beth Dutton, the daughter of John Dutton, is played by Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly. She is a businesswoman who returns to Yellowstone to assist her father with operations.

Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly is an English actress born in Chessington, England, on July 18, 1977.

4. Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes attends Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Kayce Dutton is a former Navy SEAL and John's son. He previously lived on Broken Rock Reservation with his wife but returned to Dutton's ranch for the sake of their young son. He is the ranch's heir but has a strained relationship with his father.

Luke Timothy Grimes is an American actor born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 21, 1984.

5. Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser from 'Yellowstone' attends the Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land summer press day at The London Hotel on May 30, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Since joining John's ranch years ago, Rip Wheeler has been a dedicated employee who has been like a son to him. He's one of the few employees at the ranch who wears the Yellowstone emblem on his chest.

Cole Kenneth Hauser is an American actor born in Santa Barbara, California, on March 22, 1975.

6. Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham attends Paramount Network's "68 Whiskey" Premiere Party at Sunset Tower on January 14, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Thomas Rainwater, the chief of Broken Rock, is a powerful casino tycoon. He is devoted to his forefathers and is determined to recapture the Dutton ranch area. As a result, he is frequently in conflict with John.

Gil Birmingham is an American actor who was born in San Antonio, Texas, on July 13, 1953. He is also well-known for his role in the Twilight Saga movie franchise.

What channel is Yellowstone on?

Are you wondering where to watch Yellowstone? The show is available on the Paramount Network app and online. However, the series is not available on Paramount Plus. On the other hand, streaming platform Peacock only has seasons 1 through 3.

Viewers can also find the show on fuboTV, Philo (with a free trial), and Sling. With a one-week free trial on Philo's live TV, you can watch every episode of every season.

Can you watch Yellowstone on Netflix?

No. The Yellowstone TV show is not available for streaming on Netflix. The series is only available to stream on selected platforms.

How many episodes are there in Season 4 of Yellowstone?

There are ten episodes of the series in season 4. All the episodes have aired so far; the season finale aired on January 2, 2022. The two-hour Season 4 finale debuts on Paramount Network and CMT. Here are the current episodes and the dates they aired:

Half the Money – November 7, 2021 Phantom Pain – November 7, 2021 All I See Is You – November 14, 2021 Winning or Learning – November 21, 2021 Under a Blanket of Red – November 28, 2021 I Want to Be Him – December 5, 2021 Keep the Wolves Close – December 12, 2021 No Kindness for the Coward – December 19, 2021 No Such Thing as Fair – December 26, 2021 Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops –January 2, 2022

Will there be a Yellowstone season 5?

Regrettably, Paramount has yet to announce a renewal, let alone start production. On the other hand, fans hope for a Father's Day premiere, as in previous seasons.

Yellowstone Season 4 has become a success to the franchise. The show has garnered a large following due to its story and talented cast. Fans are already gunning for the fifth season, but the show's producers have not hinted yet about another instalment.

